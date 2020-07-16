For the last two years, Timber Creek Golf Course in Watertown has been home to the Women’s Charity Golf Tournament. This year’s tournament is scheduled to take place on July 25, and while it’s going to look a little different thanks to COVID-19, that doesn’t mean it’s going to take away from the fun.
“It was a big decision to go forward with the tournament that we didn’t make until the first week of June weighing all the pros and cons, the governor’s statues and the Minnesota Golf Association guidelines,” said Sara Johnson, one of the organizers for the event. “However, after many brainstorming sessions and temporary changes to the structure this year, we feel we have come up with a great compromise.”
The Timber Creek Women’s Charity Golf Tournament will be having its third year, and came about thanks to the owner of Timber Creek, Brooks Ellingson, and the women’s league at the golf course.
The group focuses on being as local as possible when they are putting together this fundraiser, as they are local residents. For the last two years, the organizers have been working with WeCAN, a nonprofit located in Mound focused on helping low-income families in the area.
“We wanted to put our proceeds back into the local community and to a charity that helps families in times of need,” said Johnson.
The proceeds are made from a few different aspects of the tournament. The first is of course registering for the event itself, which has a few different options. However, teams will always be four people, though individual and pairs can register as just themselves. The other way to donate to the cause is the raffle, which is simply donating items such as gift cards, spa days, golf equipment, and more that will be given to some lucky winners after the event.
Players in the tournament will be in teams of four, and the way it works makes it very possible for players of all skill levels and ages to participate. The system is an 18 hole scramble, wherein players hit the ball and pick the furthest or best ball to use as the new tee spot.
“It’s actually one of the best parts of the tournament, since usually someone hits well,” said Johnson. “This allows everyone from amateurs to pros to join in and get the chance to participate.”
Normally, golfers start with a shotgun style, which means that every hole in the course is occupied by a team. While they complete the hole, they move on and go forward. However, given the complications of this year, things are a little different. Instead of the shotgun style, tee times will be the name of the game this year, with one team starting at hole one every 10 minutes.
The other big difference of this year is the lack of a banquet dinner. Thanks to the pandemic, a buffet-style banquet is not allowed under Minnesota’s statutes. To still provide some food to the golfers, the plan right now is to provide each team with boxed lunches. For now, who provides those lunches is still being determined, according to Johnson, but rest assured that each team will get the chance to refuel while at the tournament.
Raffle winners will also be contacted after the announcements, since the awards ceremony cannot take place due to capacity restrictions.
However, despite these changes, a few fun events will still be taking place. The llama photo booth, for example, is still being planned and the organizers are working bringing in vendors to the golf course. All of the contests, including the Hole in One, Longest Drives, Longest Butts, and a putting contest versus Chris Anderson, executive director for WeCAN.
There isn’t a set goal this year for proceeds. However, in the first year, the tournament made over $4000, and the second saw over $7000.
“We’re hoping to see it still trending up,” said Johnson. “Of course with COVID-19 and many more struggling, WeCAN is working a bit more than ever.”
The Timber Creek Women’s Charity Golf Tournament will be taking place on July 25 with the first tee time at 10am, with registration officially closing on July 20. Tee times will be emailed on July 22 for all those who register. To register or sponsor, visit https://birdease.com/tcwomenstourney. The event will be taking place rain or shine, so keep an eye on the weather in order to prepare appropriately.
