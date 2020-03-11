During the 18 minutes of the second half of Wednesday's Class AAA State Tournament quarterfinal matchup, the Waconia girls basketball team only scored 15 points. In the 4 minute overtime period, the Wildcats also scored 15 points, earning a 52-45 win over the No. 3 seeded Wingers of Red Wing.
“Our adrenaline kicked in and our nerves were gone at that point,” Dani Dykstra said of the team's play late in the game. “We knew we could win, we just had to pull out everything.”
The Wildcats got a much need boost in scoring during the overtime period, as the story of the first 36 minutes of play was each team's shooting woes.
“In the state tournament, especially in your first game, there is a combination of nerves, a big arena with a different backdrop you are not used to and the stakes - they just make you feel uncomfortable,” said coach Dusty Neibauer. “But you hope your team forgets where they are and just plays basketball. And later in the second half and overtime, we were able to do that.”
Competing in their first ever game at the state tournament, the Wildcats struggled to score in bunches, but so did the Wingers, last year's runner up. Waconia shot 28 percent from the field and Red Wing shot 27 percent.
“One reason is because we've never played in this gym before – both teams,” Addy Salzer said of playing at Maturi Pavillion. “I think the backdrops make it a little hard [too].”
With baskets coming few and far between, the importance of the buckets that did drop was amplified. Several players were held scoreless until they made a shot or two that kept Waconia going. In the second half it was a couple three pointers netted by Sydni Olson, then in overtime, Dykstra converted a crucial layup and Jayda Lenz knocked down both free throw attempts to keep the Waconia lead at two possessions. Dykstra and Lenz only scored two points each, but in a game that was tied 37-37 at the end of regulation, two points might as well have been 10.
“Our coach always says, everyone matters in a game like that,” Olson said. “We all do different things to contribute in to win like that.”
Despite struggling to score in regulation, Waconia came out on fire in the overtime period. Waconia was shooting less than 30 percent from the field going into overtime before making three of four attempts in OT. The 'Cats also struggled from the free throw line in the first 36 minutes, missing more than they made (7/17). In OT, Waconia was a perfect 8/8 at the stripe.
“It is a testament to our ability to remain mentally strong when things haven't gone our way,” Neibauer said. “Throughout most of the first half, we feel we put ourselves in that position with the scheduling we've done. Even when we lose big to these big giant juggernauts, we have to compete the entire game. It's taken us a little bit to get there, but once we got there, especially in the section tournament, we've really started to peak at the right time.”
Salzer was crucial down the stretch, scoring nine of her game-high 19 points in the extra period. Salzer was 6/6 at the free throw line and made a clutch three to kick off overtime for the Wildcats.
“She played very well, especially in overtime when she had nine of her 19, she knocked down a huge three to start overtime to make us feel at ease, then she made free throws and was strong with the ball,” said Neibauer. “She was spectacular.”
Salzer credits the team defense to the uptick in the performance late in the game, as Waconia scored 19 points off turnovers compared to just nine from Red Wing.
“One thing that really helped us was our defense, and that's what led to our offense in overtime,” Salzer said.
And speaking of defense, Dykstra stepped up big for the 'Cats when called into a big role.
“Dani Dykstra played the game of her life, especially defensively, because No. 25 for Red Wing is really, really good and scores inside very well and efficiently,” said Neibauer. “She's probably the strongest player we've seen, other than maybe Russo from New Prague, and she battled, she got steals, she fought for position and she had a huge layup down the stretch when we needed it.”
So despite scoring troubles, playing on the state's largest stage for the first time and playing the role of underdog, the Wildcats' persistence and determination was what ultimately gave them the win.
“All we want to do is win,” said Salzer. “I'd say we are a very underrated team because of our record, and I think every game we keep getting better and better as teammates and as a team.”
Waconia moves on to face No. 2 Becker at Williams Arena March 12 at 2 p.m.
First time at state
Wednesday was Waconia's first chance to play in the state tournament in school history and the 'Cats did not shy away from the big moment.
“We were all super nervous before the game obviously, because we've never experienced anything like this,” Olson said. “But once you get out there, the nerves go away and it's more fun than anything.”
If anything, the Wildcats were fueled by the loud crowd.
“The fans were crazy, it was probably one of our most exciting games,” Dykstra said. “They were super loud and it helped a lot.”
And while the Wildcats may be a team unfamiliar to some, the Wildcats 19-10 record may be a blessing compared to the higher seeds who boast records with just two or three losses. The 10 losses may stand out, they are due to a brutal schedule that prepared Waconia to thrive as the underdog.
“[The schedule] helped us with the physicality of the game, because all those AAAA teams are extremely physical and that's kind of how this game was called and that's the way it should be, because you let the players determine [the outcome],” Neibauer said. “And with our record, we didn't really care about the record. We were kind of hoping to fly underneath the radar and get some wins like [this], so we were more than fine with that.”
At the end of the day, the records do not matter, and it was the unseeded Wildcats that prevailed over the No. 3 Wingers, giving Waconia their first tournament win in program history.
“I've never felt anything like it,” Olson said after the win. “We've been waiting for this for so long.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.