WeCAB announced May 22 that transportation services, on a limited basis, will resume beginning June 1.
In keeping with the transition from the governor’s stay-at-home order to the Stay Safe guidelines, the WeCAB board of directors has determined that beginning June 1, WeCAB will resume providing transportation services on a limited basis to medical appointments, grocery
stores and food shelves. Registered WeCAB riders may begin requesting rides on June 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday except holidays.
Those interested in volunteering to be a driver or dispatcher as well as those looking to register as a WeCAB rider should visit the WeCAN website or call 1-844-743-3932.
WeCab is also a 2020 recipient of a $10,000 grant through Otto Bremer Trust’s Social Return program, which seeks to partner both with organizations that have a proven track record and with those showing great promise.
“WeCAB is honored that the Otto Bremer Trust has recognized our organization and work to provide safe, affordable, and flexible supplemental transportation by awarding this grant,” said Katie Boller Gosewisch, WeCAB executive director.
WeCAB is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with chapters in the Westonka and Carver County communities.
The Otto Bremer Trust, founded and based in St. Paul, is one of the nation’s largest charitable trusts and is unique in that it has an 86 percent ownership of Bremer Bank, a $12 billion regional financial services company.
