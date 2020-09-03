Watertown city staff have been hard at work to help keep the local businesses supported. That hard work has resulted in three new programs, courtesy of the Economic Development Authority (EDA), intended to help business impacted by COVID-19. These programs are funded through the federal CARES Act, which provided $250,000 for Watertown to utilize until November of this year.
“The city received federal funds to use for expenses we’ve had related to COVID-19,” said Shane Fineran, city administrator. “Part of those funds are able to be used to assist business, and we created three programs to utilize them.”
The Business Coronavirus Relief Grant will have $150,000 available, with grants up to $5000 being awarded to businesses who qualify. The grant seeks to “support expenses related to mitigation efforts, change in business practices, advertising & marketing, and revenue loss during the pandemic” according to a press release.
The Pandemic Rebate Program will have up to $50,000 available used to help pay municipal utility bills and rebate businesses for any license fees they paid to the city. The grant award for this program would vary depending on the need of the business, and the utility bills paid will be up to three months.
The final program is the Technology Infrastructure Investment Grant, which will have another $50,000 available. This program will support business who have need to upgrade their tools, such as making online retail spaces or just making their business more efficient to meet COVID-19 requirements more easily. Grants can go as high as $5000 through this program.
These programs are unique among Watertown’s many, as they apply specifically to COVID-19 concerns.
“These ones are really specific to COVID related pressures,” said Fineran. “Our other programs are related to new business, expansion, and things along those lines. These are specifically for businesses being hit by the pandemic.”
There are plans going forward, according to Fineran. City staff will continue to look into relief programs and keep their ears open for news from the state about new programs as they come.
These aren’t the only programs available, either. The Carver County CDA has also been hard at work putting together relief programs for businesses and residents alike. The state also has several programs already with more planned in the future as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
More information about the programs, including how to apply and program policies at https://www.watertownmn.gov/276/COVID-19-Support-Programs. Business owners can contact Shane Fineran, City Administrator at 952-955-2690 or sfineran@watertownmn.gov with questions on the programs or application process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.