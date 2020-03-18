With the spread of COVID-19, schools and gathering hubs of the community are shutting down to prevent the virus from continuing to spread.
Both Watertown-Mayer and Central Public Schools will be closed until March 27, with plans to resume classes on March 30, remotely if necessary. This initial time off is designed to give the staff to prepare for this possible outcome. Both schools will be scheduling time for parents and students to come by to pick up anything they left behind before the closure, though neither have established a specific time as of yet. Please keep an eye on their websites to see times when they are officially release.
As for Central’s Kid’s Company, the program will continue to be open until March 20 for the general public. Starting March 23, Kid’s Company will only take in children of emergency workers, which includes: health care staff, first responders, firefighters, correctional services, essential court personnel, MN State Veterans Home staff, state and local public health agency employees, MNsure Navigators, county financial/eligibility workers, county case managers, and county staff in emergency management or Health and Human Services. Watertown-Mayer’s Kid’s Company will only be open to these emergency workers. Proof of credentials will be required.
Both districts’ Community Education programs will be suspended until further notice. This includes Central’s preschool, Community Ed classes, and Early Childhood. Watertown-Mayers Community Ed classes, preschool, and school age childcare will also be suspended.
All school activities and athletics are also suspended until further notice. This includes practices.
Central staff will be offering a free breakfast and lunch bag for families during this trying time. The bags can be picked up Monday through Friday from 7am-9am at Central Elementary, Kurious Kids Preschool in Cologne, and Hamburg’s fire hall.
St. John’s Lutheran School will also be closed from March 16 to March 27, and will be doing blended e-learning and distance learning starting March 30.
As for the cities, all library activities are suspended until April 30. The City of Norwood Young America is closing its Senior Center until further notice. All visitors to The Harbor and Haven must enter through the main door of The Harbor, which is locked 24/7. Guests must be screened before entry to determine if their visit is essential. The Willkommen Heritage Center will be closed until further notice. All NYA City firestations will be closed to non-essential personnel until further notice.
All NYA city commission and committee meetings are suspended until March 31. The city council will still be meeting for short meetings at their regular times.
The City of Watertown’s offices at 309 Lewis Ave South will remain open to the public, but visitors will notice a temporary protective screen of plexiglass. All other facilities, fire department, and community center meeting rooms and kitchen included, are closed to the public. Any paid reservations for these spaces will receive a full refund.
The business community is also taking a blow.
On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz ordered bars and restaurants across Minnesota to temporarily close to customers who dine in as the number of coronavirus cases in spiked to 54 on Monday and the Legislature sharply scaled back its operations.
Delivery and curbside takeout services may continue to operate. The temporary closure also applies to other places of public amusement, including theaters, museums, fitness centers and community clubs. Affected businesses must close by 5 p.m. Tuesday. While the governor’s order runs through March 27, he said he’ll likely end up extending it. Supermarkets, pharmacies and other retailers are not affected.
“This is our new normal,” the governor said at an evening news conference, just one day after he ordered public schools across Minnesota to close by Wednesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think I would forecast for the press that this is more than likely a rhythm that we may get into.”
To cushion the blow, the governor signed a separate order making it easier for the thousands of workers facing layoffs because of the closures to get unemployment insurance. They were encouraged to apply online at UIMN.org because the state’s call centers can’t handle the anticipated surge in requests.
