It’s the first week of June, which for 2020 is turning out to be a pretty historic month. This week is seeing the reopening of businesses all around the state, and with those businesses are churches. However, there are of course a few rules on gathering, just like with everyone else.
Many are likely aware that initially, churches would not be reopening in quite the same way as businesses on June 1. Gatherings were limited to 10 people, including worship, funerals, and weddings. Several church leaders, including Archbishop Bernard Hebda and Rev. Dr. Lucas Woodford of the Minnesota South District of the Missouri Synod of Lutherans, took issue and spoke out against Governor Tim Walz’s decision, Hebda even stating the churches could reopen on May 26 for Pentecost.
Walz heard the leaders and parishioners and changed the ruling. Churches could now open with everyone else, and would be under the same restrictions. Services are limited either by 250 or 25 percent capacity, based on the church and whichever ends up being smaller. Households in the church must be six feet apart, just like they would while grocery shopping. Those who cannot attend, due to capacity or high risk, are encouraged to still utilize the digital services churches have been putting out.
What this means for local churches is while some things are going back to normal, it’s not completely the same old service just yet.
“Unlike a business, which is all about having customers in the building, the church’s building is simply the ‘hub’ of its activity,” said Jeff Engholm, pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. “We have been broadcasting two services each week so people can worship ‘together’, and we also send out a daily devotional, all of which can be found on our Facebook page.”
There are other ways churches kept their services going. Many church leaders in the community had videos every couple days, either their services or to keep the community updated throughout the pandemic. Others are also creating signs, giving families things to do to show support such as painting suns around the town, and more. While it’s not perfect, like many others, local churches are doing the best they can.
“Our council has continued to provide direction, many teams and committees have been meeting by ZOOM, and the list goes on as to how we are continuing to carry out our ministry in new and innovative ways,” said Engholm. “So the question we are asking right now is not, ‘When should we reopen?’ The question we are asking is, ‘How can we continue to be God’s church in these changing times?”
For Trinity, one of the things that help answer that question was the community. Even though they were limited by the original guidelines for filming, success came from the community engaging in the posts, as well as sharing their own creative ideas for future services and videos. That’s not discounting church staff, either, such as Joyce Harding, Worship and Music Director as well as Robyn Behrens, Communications Manager, both of whom have been working behind the scenes to make the videos the best they can be.
That doesn’t mean it’s without challenges, though. However, Engholm stated that the challenges have only brought the community together.
“The most challenging aspect is leading worship in an empty sanctuary, without the immediate feedback of the people in the pews,” he said. “But we’re getting used to this new way of worship, and grateful for the online feedback that people share.”
So while churches around Carver County are starting to reopen, remember that online services will continue taking place. The best plan going forward is to find out what your church’s rules are, and how many people they can take for an in person service. There are plenty of ways to show support for your church as well, such as joining in events or sharing their videos around social media.
