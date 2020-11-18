Due to the inability to maintain acceptable staffing levels, increases in local COVID-19 cases, and having multiple classrooms in quarantine, Watertown-Mayer School District felt the need to make a shift in their learning model to accommodate these issues in the elementary, middle and high schools.
Following a consultation with representatives from the Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Department of Education and local public health concerning a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and projections for our community in the weeks ahead, Watertown-Mayer School District has made the decision to transition grades K-12 to distance learning on November 30.
This decision was made based on various data points; a dramatic increase in county and community COVID-19 rates, an increase in numbers of staff and students out of school due to quarantine and/or positive test results, severe difficulties in keeping our schools and programs staffed at an operational level, and projected increases in state, county, and community COVID-19 cases.
Distance learning for all students in grades K-12 will begin on Monday, November 30. The district administrative team will meet with the Regional Support team during the week of January 11th to reevaluate all pertinent data points and to make a transition back to school recommendation and plan.
The following the schedule for the foreseeable future:
- November 16 - 20 K-4 in-person learning and 5-12 hybrid learning schedule continues November 23 - 25 No school for K-4 students - Teacher planning days for transition to Distance Learning on November 30th
- November 23 5-12 Hybrid “Group A” Students in Person
- November 24 5-12 Hybrid “Group B” Students in Person November 25 No school for HS/MS students- Teacher planning for transition to full Distance Learning on November 30th November 26 - 27 No school for all K-12 students - Thanksgiving Break November 30 - December 23 Distance learning model in place for all students in K-12 December 24 - January 1 No school for all K-12 students - Winter Break January 4 - 15 Distance learning model in place for K-12 students
- Week of January 11 District meeting with MDH, MDE, and Carver County Public Health to review COVID-19 rates and to set plan for continuation or shift in learning models.
At this time, Young Royals Preschool will maintain the current in-person learning model. Per the Governor’s Executive Order 20-94, districts are encouraged to continue providing early childhood programs pursuant to public health guidelines. Young Royals students will continue to attend during their regularly scheduled class dates and times.
All families with children in grade K-6 interested in child care will need to register for a new contract with Kids Company for distance learning. To enroll and for additional information please go to Kids Company Registration Gr K-6. Registration for the “session” of childcare will start on Monday November 16 at 4pm and will close when capacity is reached.
All registrations will be placed on a waiting list. Based on staff and space, we will then activate individual’s registration. If we are not able to accommodate all registrations we will then prioritize based on critical worker statues.
All registrations are time stamped when received and based on capacity. We will prioritize based on the following;
- Tier 1 critical workers
- Children currently enrolled and attending
- Children enrolled and signed up as a drop in status New families November 23-25 will be non instructional days and families will be able to sign up for these under our non school day sign up.
Fall activities will finish the season, and Winter activity start dates are being monitored. More information will be provided over the next week.
WM staff are asking that parents continue to report positive cases and quarantine information to our district nurse Melissa Brandts during the time we are in distance learning. She can be reached at melissa.brants@wm.k12.mn.us
