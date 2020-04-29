Waconia High School seniors have been cheated out of a big piece of their final year due to COVID-19. But the Class of 2020 does have its own T-shirt, and sales of those shirts are going back to the community.
The WHS Student Council decided to take proceeds to purchase supplies for the Kids Company child care program and make monetary donations to Waconia United Food Shelf and Ridgeview Hospital in name of the Class of 2020.
“We wanted to honor a few of our essential workers during this time of need to build community and to let them know how much we are thinking of them,” said student council member Sydney Tomes. “We have worked with the Waconia Food Shelf for many years as a district, and knowing that we are going through this hard time we wanted to show them our support.”
The Student Council is working with school administration on how to celebrate the donation with the Class of 2020 and is hoping it will be the start of a new tradition, according to Tomes. The Student Council also is hoping to work with industrial tech teachers and students to build outdoor learning areas, such as tables and chairs, on behalf of this year’s graduating class.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.