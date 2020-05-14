Waconia’s 2020 Triple “A” Award winners are seniors Payton Baumann and Brady Compaan, earning the award for seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field, and in the fine arts.
Payton Baumann, daughter of Lisa and Charlie Baumann has spent her entire high school career achieving at a very high level in academics, athletics and fine arts. Payton is well known in our school community as a person with high moral values and someone whom leads with kindness in word and action.
Academically, Payton has achieved a 3.88 GPA, earned membership in the WHS National Honor Society and taken rigorous coursework, including advanced placement classes, throughout her high school career. Payton’s mature and thoughtful approach to her academics shines through as a leader in her classes. Payton best summarized her approach by sharing, “The dedication to learning the larger meaning of things rather than accepting them at the surface value that has been instilled in me through teachers cannot be measured through a letter grade.”
Payton enthusiastically commits to a variety of fine art and athletic activities. A four-year oboe player in the WHS band program, Payton has performed in both solo/ensemble and large group contests and as a member of the marching band. Payton’s unique talents have earned her leadership roles as a Rookie Advisor and as a lead in the prestigious Wind Ensemble, which is a highly respected “audition only” group of WHS musicians. Payton’s high quality work also shined through as she led with great confidence in her role as the Backstage Manager for the WHS theater department’s Fall Musical.
Payton’s passion for gymnastics resulted in becoming a member of the Wildcat Varsity Gymnastics program beginning in 8th grade. Over the course of Payton’s gymnastics career, she earned a variety of honors including four varsity letters, All Conference, All State Honorable Mention and holds the school record as the highest scoring gymnast on the beam. Payton was also a contributing member of the 2018 Gymnastics team, the first team in Waconia history to qualify for the MSHSL State Championships where the team finished in 7th place.
School activities fill Payton’s schedule, but whenever she can find a “spare” moment, she volunteers in the community, enjoys being active in clubs and working with and for others. Thank you Payton for your well-rounded approach to the high school experience and best wishes as you head to the University of North Dakota in their Pre-Occupational Therapy program.
Brady Compaan, son of Korey and Misty Compaan, is a dedicated and respected student leader in our school and throughout our community. Brady’s willingness to help others and his constant acts of kindness towards others is second to none.
Being involved in a variety of co-curricular activities allowed Brady to connect with and make a positive impact on the lives of many. Brady is passionate about music. Not only does Brady perform at a high level, but he also mentors others to help them explore their passion as well. Brady has participated in the WHS band program throughout his high school career and served as a Jazz Band I and II lead trombone, a section leader and a Brass Captain in the Marching Band. Brady earned the opportunity to participate as a three-year member of the MMEA All State Band and Orchestra, the highest honor for any high school musician in Minnesota.
Brady’s individual accolades also include being named 2016 Rookie of the Year, 2018 Most Valuable Performer, 4-time All Conference and earning four Superior ratings at Solo/Ensemble Contest. Mr. John Pohland, Brady’s Band Director shared this about Brady, “…I know that he fully commits to every activity he is involved in, and his hard work ethic is vital to team morale…”
This statement came to life as Brady earned the lead role, Tevye in the 2019 WHS Fall Musical, Fiddler on the Roof. Not only was the musical an incredible hit, Brady earned an Outstanding rating, the highest rating as provided by the theater Spotlight Education Program. Additionally, Brady’s hard work earned him a seat in the top show choir band three years running and as a senior was named captain.
Brady’s strengths abound when it comes to academics as well. Not only does Brady carry a 4.0 career GPA, but he also holds the distinguished title of earning a perfect score of 36 on the ACT test, something only 0.2% of all test takers achieve. Brady was also selected as a National Merit Commended Scholar, represents WHS as a member of the National Honor Society and serves as the captain of our Knowledge Bowl team. Brady’s skill sets in the classroom and as a steadfast leader will definitely serve him well as he enters the Pre-Med program at Stanford University in the fall.
