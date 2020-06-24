During this year of the pandemic when many spring and summer events have been cancelled, the city of Waconia’s music and movies in the park series will go on. It starts with a concert at 7 p.m. this evening, Thursday, June 25, at City Square Park, a movie this Friday at 8:30 p.m., and continues through August (see schedule).
The series was delayed while the city awaited state easing of restrictions on social gatherings and will proceed with prescribed guidance for social distancing.
The music and movie series typically does not draw a crowd on the order of 250 people that would raise concerns about park-goers gathering too close, but with other events falling off the social calendar the park concerts and movies could be a big draw this year, so city staff will be on hand to monitor attendance and encourage adequate distancing, according to City Administrator Susan Arntz.
In the meantime, the city’s community and fitness center, Safari Island, reopened June 10 at 25 percent capacity, along with other changes and adjustments to help keep guests, members and employees safe. Community center staff are regularly cleaning touch points throughout the facility and signs are up to encourage social distancing.
Members and visitors are being asked to be cognizant of the amount of time they are using the facility, to know their workout plan ahead of time and to be flexible if 25 percent capacity is already reached in certain areas of the building. Upon entry to the facility, members will be required to notify the front desk where they pan to be in the building and to promptly exit the facility when their workout is complete.
Facility users also are encouraged to bring a full water bottle because drinking fountains are not available. Masks are not required, but highly encouraged.
Other outdoor recreation activities, such as adult softball games, remain on hold based on state guidance.
