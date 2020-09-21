EDITOR’S NOTE: The Waconia Lions mark their 75th anniversary this fall. Even though the Waconia Lions 75th anniversary recognition event has been postponed for this year due to the pandemic, these pages are featuring some historical reflections and information from Lions’ archives to mark the occasion.
Charter Waconia Lions members understood that an appropriate meeting place and good meals were important factors in the success of any community organization. However, it became evident after just three short meetings that the ever-increasing membership would soon exceed the capacity of the dining room at Lion Bill Wildermuth’s Eat Shop. Therefore, the club appointed a committee to investigate other venues and the potential for area church women’s organizations to prepare and serve meals on a rotating basis.
Fortunately for club members, groups from Saint Joseph Catholic, Trinity Lutheran, and Moravian churches all accepted the proposal. In September of 1945 they began taking care of the meal service at club meetings. The delicious meals and desserts, initially provided for only one dollar per meal, contributed enormously to the success of the Waconia Lions Club. The arrangement continued until 1973 – a period of 28 years where “Christians of the community were feeding the Lions.”
Meanwhile, the Lions had several different meeting locations over the years, including the Eat Shop, Waconia High School, old City Hall, the Paradise Night Club, and currently Island View Country Club and the Waconia American Legion.
In the early years, Lions members note, the Waconia Lions Club operated almost like a Chamber of Commerce, or a branch of the city.
At the time of its formation, the local Lions Club recognized a community need for house numbering, street signs, mail delivery, road improvements and garbage disposal services. The club quickly formed special committees and went to work on all of these projects.
The club sponsored “Operation Cherry Tree” in the late 1940s to remove dead trees and brush that had grown along the south shore and beach areas of Lake Waconia after the level of the lake fell drastically in the 1930s.
The club helped establish recreational opportunities like Lakeside Park, now Lake Waconia Regional Park, Island View Golf Course, and Lions baseball field and grandstand.
The Lions also funded a $20,000 gazebo construction project in City Square Park, along with other improvements like park benches and veterans’ memorials. In cooperation with local businesses, the Lions also sponsored an annual Christmas lighting contest that drew statewide attention.
The Lions recognized the importance of good health care in the community, and pledged funds to support the building of Ridgeview Hospital. Members have continued to support the hospital with additional equipment and supported other community health causes, like sponsoring blood drives and providing eye glasses for those in need.
The club also supported children’s initiatives, including a children’s Christmas party, with a visit from Santa Claus, free movie matinee and gift bag. Also, a Carver County Fair Day for underprivileged children from Camp Manakiki (also known as Pillsbury Camp) that operated for several years.
And Waconia Boy Scout Troop 327 has been sponsored by the Waconia Lions Club since the troop was organized and received its charter at the Lions meeting in February 1946.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.