EDITOR’S NOTE: Even though the Waconia Lions 75th anniversary recognition event has been cancelled for this year, these pages will carry some historical reflections and information from Lions’ archives in the coming weeks to mark the occasion.
The Waconia Lions received their charter on Oct. 2, 1945, but the organization’s foundation was established earlier in the summer of ’45.
In July 1945, a Lions International representative named Tom Sheridan met with a group of interested men at Waconia City Hall. He presented detailed information regarding the Lions Club organization and what it can do for a community. Businessmen and professionals in Waconia had long recognized the need for a civic organization to promote and improve the city, foster the goodwill of its citizens, and capitalize on Lake Waconia. Commercial clubs had been started at various times, but met with little success.
Following the presentation, an immediate vote was taken, and a show of hands among those in attendance indicated a desire to proceed with organizing a Lions Club in Waconia. Temporary officers were elected and a follow-up meeting was scheduled for Aug. 2, 1945.
Word quickly spread and that meeting generated an even larger crowd of interested citizens. A delegation from the Hopkins Lions Club provided additional information regarding the Lions, and offered to become both sponsor and mentor for the fledgling Waconia Lions Club.
Newly and unanimously elected president Arnold Westphal quickly took charge of the remainder of the meeting. Annual dues were set at $12 and a decision was made to hold club meetings on a bi-monthly basis.
The first official dinner meeting was held on Aug. 7, 1945 at Lion Bill Wildermuth’s Eat Shop located on Main Street. There were 49 club members present, as well as three guests from the Hopkins and Minneapolis Lions clubs. The guests led the entire group in singing “Don’t You Hear Those Lions Roar!” to round out the dinner.
A second dinner meeting was held Aug. 21 at the Eat Shop with 63 club members. Membership certificates and pins were presented to all in attendance. A committee responsible for organizing a “Charter Night” for the club also was formed.
The event has headlined in the Minneapolis Tribune and on Oct. 2, 1945, the Waconia Lions Club received its charter at a commemoration at the high school. Some 260 people attended the event, including members, wives and visitors from other Lions Clubs. The club turned out to be one of the largest in the region.
The newly formed Lions club included 85 charter members and joined thousands of other clubs throughout the world to serve. For over 75 years, and now with over 100 members, the Waconia Lions continue to come together in the spirit of service to give back to the local community, the region and the world.
