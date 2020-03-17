As national and state leaders continue to shutter businesses and gatherings in efforts to stem the spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic, local leaders have followed suit.
ISD 110 district officials announced Sunday, March 15, that classes would be suspended through March 27 at a minimum after orders came down from Gov. Tim Walz.
“There will be no educational instruction during this time,” Superintendent Pat Devine wrote in a letter to district parents. “Instruction will resume on Monday, March 30. It is likely that the instruction will be distance-learning.”
District officials said that educators would be working to develop those distance-learning plans during the suspension of classes.
“Our educators will be giving thoughtful planning to our distance learning plan, offering careful considerations for students in a variety of areas, including students receiving special education services, multilingual learners, students experiencing homelessness, and students who rely on meals served at school,” Devine said.
At the city level, the Waconia City Council met on Monday night. During the meeting, Mayor Kent Bloudek conveyed the urgency of the situation to city residents.
“We appreciate the dynamic and rapidly changing situation we are all in,” Bloudek said. “It has required difficult decisions for businesses, residents and organization in our community and we are in this together. We all rely on the will of the people to help one another during times of crisis or strain. Our community is a strong and caring one, and I am confident that we will all get through this together.”
Among those difficult decision made by city leaders were the closure of both the Waconia Ice Arena and Safari Island. The city has also suspended water shutoffs for city water customers through March 27. Meetings scheduled in the next two weeks at city facilities have also been canceled.
The business community is also taking a blow.
On Monday, Walz ordered bars and restaurants across Minnesota to temporarily close to customers who dine in as the number of coronavirus cases in spiked to 54 on Monday and the Legislature sharply scaled back its operations.
Delivery and curbside takeout services may continue to operate. The temporary closure also applies to other places of public amusement, including theaters, museums, fitness centers and community clubs. Affected businesses must close by 5 p.m. Tuesday. While the governor’s order runs through March 27, he said he’ll likely end up extending it. Supermarkets, pharmacies and other retailers are not affected.
“This is our new normal,” the governor said at an evening news conference, just one day after he ordered public schools across Minnesota to close by Wednesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think I would forecast for the press that this is more than likely a rhythm that we may get into.”
To cushion the blow, the governor signed a separate order making it easier for the thousands of workers facing layoffs because of the closures to get unemployment insurance. They were encouraged to apply online at UIMN.org because the state’s call centers can’t handle the anticipated surge in requests.
The Waconia Chamber of Commerce postponed its upcoming legislative breakfast and networking events to later dates.
“We are here to help each business figure out how to navigate this global pandemic. Like you, we are paying close attention to the guidelines of the CDC and MN Department of Health. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions you might have or suggestions of how we can help you,” Kellie Sites, chamber president, said in a letter to chamber members.
Bloudek urged community members to look out for one another during the outbreak.
“Remember, we are in this together and will get through it together,” he said.
