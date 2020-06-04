The Waconia High School Class of 2020 won’t have an in-person graduation ceremony due to coronavirus restrictions, but they did have a chance to get back to school last Wednesday, May 27, for a bit of celebrating prior to virtual commencement this Sunday, June 7.
After weeks of being prohibited from classrooms, “Senior Distribution Day” was a drive-through event where seniors picked up caps and gowns, academic awards and yearbooks, and were able to join in a number of other “safe distancing” activities to mark graduation.
Students were encouraged to decorate their vehicle and dress themselves in purple and gold, with prizes awarded for the best decorated and best dressed. There were also opportunities for photos in front of a class banner with the names of all 330 WHS seniors, as well as a chance to grab a class all-time favorite lunch to go, breaded pork steak (BPS), and other graduation goodies.
This Sunday, June 7, a link to the Class of 2020 commencement ceremony will be sent to seniors and parents, and placed on the School District 110 website. The ceremony will follow the format used for a normal WHS commencement ceremony and will include photos and video of the graduates, speeches and more.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, plans are being made for a graduation vehicle procession along Community Drive from the middle school to the high school, through the parking lots, and back to the middle school.
District 110 School Day of Appreciation
Thursday, May 28, was the last day of school in an unprecedented 2019-2020 school year, and the cities of Waconia, Minnetrista, New Germany and Victoria proclaimed it as District 110 School Day of Appreciation. To recognize the efforts of the entire district, Waconia Qdoba donated an entrée to every District 110 staff member displaying their badge on the special day – 216 meals in all.
