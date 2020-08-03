The city of Waconia will get almost $1 million in CARES funding. What to do with that money was the focus of a city council work session Monday, July 20.
The federal CARES Act established the $150 billion coronavirus relief fund to help state and local governments navigate the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak (see July 15,2020, Waconia Patriot). The exact CARES figure for Waconia is $988,7666, calculated based on its share of population.
The city expects to use around $90,000 for direct costs related to COVID-19: $12,500 for additional cleaning and supplies; almost $29,000 for technology to run and broadcast online meetings and webinars; $26,000 for legal fees and consulting services; and $25,000 for employment expenses.
It will earmark another $230,000 for possible building modifications to minimize contact and potential coronavirus exposure in its facilities. That could include anything from changes to its security systems, to touchless faucets in restrooms, to acrylic placement on employee cubicles. The city has enlisted architect Oertel Analysis to conduct an assessment and evaluation of building needs at city hall, public works and the fire station.
The city also plans to make a donation of $5,000 each to Waconia United Food Shelf and WeCAB, the area ride service initiative.
The largest portion, approximately $600,000, could go to a fund to help local businesses that have been affected by the pandemic. CARES guidance directs counties to use a portion of relief funds for grants targeted at small businesses, and the city is working on a partnership with the Carver County Community Development Agency (CDA) to manage and distribute those funds.
“This is a great way to use those funds,” said Waconia City Administrator Susan Arntz, explaining that the aim is to streamline the process in partnership with the CDA.
“The Carver County CDA has been in discussion with all cities in the county on a business assistance program using CARES Act funds,” said Elise Durbin, CDA director of community and economic development. “At this time, Waconia is the first city to make a commitment; however, many cities in the county have expressed an interest in partnering”
Under an arrangement being considered, businesses would have to make only one grant application through the county. Those local businesses that don’t receive county funds then would be eligible for local funds. Any unused grant money would be returned to the city.
In addition to the business program, the CDA will be putting together a housing assistance program and a non-profit assistance program, according to Durbin. Full details of the programs should be finalized in August.
In the meantime, Arntz said the city’s proposed CARES allocations are fluid, and the Waconia City Council will be reviewing CARES funding and actual expenditures monthly.
