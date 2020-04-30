What does a COVID-19 post-shutdown world look like?
Waconia city staff and council members started to review that last Monday, April 20, in anticipation of potential changes to state shelter-in-place orders which are slated to expire Monday, May 4.
Playground equipment at city parks which had been barricaded already has been unwrapped following some relief of restrictions. However, don’t expect park restrooms to open anytime soon because they would require more frequent cleanings than there are staff available, notes City Administrator Susan Arntz. Also, there is construction currently going on at Brook Peterson Park restrooms to expand and improve those facilities.
Arntz said the city would monitor playgrounds and that those would remain open as long as visitors practice social distancing.
At city hall, steps are being taken to equip the help/service desk with plexiglass screens similar to what are in many grocery/hardware stores, although that facility remains closed for now. City staff have been working rotating shifts in small teams to promote social distancing and to keep city services running, and are available by phone (952-442-2184), email or appointment.
Public Services staff also has been working in shifts, although Director Craig Eldred said there has been discussion about how to bring those teams back together because some work requires a broader effort than a couple individuals.
The city also is evaluating how it might reopen Safari Island, potentially shifting some workout equipment and programs to ensure social distancing.
And with the weather turning more agreeable, the city is considering provisions for how it might stage its summer music and movies in the park series to ensure visitors remain apart.
In the meantime, Mayor Kent Bloudek shared this message last week with the community:
“It’s been a month since I declared a local emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, we have seen so much good in our community. We have seen small businesses work together and find ways to cross promote each other. We also know that during this last month, we’ve seen our friends, students, neighbors struggle in so many ways. Because we continue to rely on the will of the people to help protect one another, we will work with the community to know how to re-engage our community. Remember, we are in this together and will get through it together.”
The statement also outlined these resources for help:
• The Carver County Help Line: 952-361-1559, available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Various resources on the city of Waconia webpage: www.waconia.org/COVID-19.
• Utility payments can be made online or by phone (952-442-3107) instead of in person. The green drop box is available 24/7 in front of City Hall or in the entrance. If you are struggling to pay your bill, contact the city to talk about a payment plan and forgiveness of penalties.
• Residents can request building permits by filling out the application online and sending it to City Hall. For questions call 952-442-2184.
As the situation evolves, the city will continue to update its Facebook page and website.
