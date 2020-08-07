After a few weeks returning to in-person meetings, the Waconia City Council was back online for its latest meeting Monday, July 20. That follows a recent exposure to COVID-19 among a city staff person.
As a result, city council meetings have been moved back to Zoom to protect the public, council members and city staff. The status of future meetings is uncertain, according to city officials, and the public should watch the city council agenda on www.waconia.org for notations on whether the meeting is in person or online.
In business last Monday, via Zoom, the council approved site plans for two building projects and an amendment to planned unit development district standards for the Shores of Lake Waconia development on the east side of the lake.
The first site plan approval was for a building at 309 Birch Street South. The building is a former bus garage that the applicant is proposing as a club room with a kitchen area, restroom and two golf simulators. The council had earlier granted design review approval for exterior improvements. Last Monday’s review was for interior plans.
The second review was for a proposed storage structure for Gopher Medical, Inc., at 225 First Street West in the downtown business district. The council approved the site plan and design review application with one of the conditions that gutters and downspouts be installed on the east side of the building to direct stormwater away from adjacent properties to a suitable ponding area.
In final action, the council granted a request from the developer of the Shores of Lake Waconia to amend development district standards to allow an increase in the maximum height of building structures on the east site from 35 feet to 42 feet. That site encompasses about 28 acres east of Laketown Parkway/County Road 92 and includes 50 home parcels. The developer requested the amendment to provide a consistent architectural style in line with initial development approvals.
