Some local churches are cautiously reopening following Gov. Tim Walz’s decision late last month to lift some coronavirus restrictions on places of worship.
That follows several weeks when churches have had to re-imagine worship services, Bible study, prayer meetings and other spiritual activities with sanctuaries and fellowship halls closed over concerns about gathering in place amid the pandemic.
For many pastors, priests and parishioners that meant digital and online options, with a few churches broadcasting virtual worship services over Facebook.
“We have all become televangelists during this time,” joked Father Stan Mader last Friday as his parish, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, was laying plans for a “test” re-opening on Saturday, and at least a limited Mass starting June 7 – although many faith leaders say don’t expect worship to be back to normal for months, if ever.
“Church life going forward could be very different,” said Pastor Mark Sullivan, of Promise Community Church, which is also moving back to in-person worship after several weeks of online services.
Current state directives allow churches to re-open starting at 25 percent capacity, or a maximum of 250 people. And churches like St. Joe’s are dealing with seven pages of protocols they were given from the Twin Cities archdiocese that includes provisions for taking temperatures, wearing masks, sanitizing and social distancing.
Other churches have been left to interpret state directives and follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines on their own. No matter what faith, churches are proceeding with re-opening at different paces among mixed perceptions from worshippers.
Some want to go back immediately; others say services are still too risky as coronavirus cases in the state increase.
“I want to get back. I don’t mind dying for my faith,” some ministers have heard said.
To that Fr. Mader responds: “You might not mind dying, but do you want someone else to die with you?”
So, local faith leaders are trying to find ways to make that happen safely.
Faith Lutheran, for example, we will continue suspending in-person worship for the time being and limit in-person, indoor gatherings to 10 people or less, according to Rev. Dale Peterson. Groups that choose to meet at church must schedule their meetings and are expected to follow recommended medical guidelines, including wearing masks and staying away if you have a cough or fever – and small groups will be scheduled in large rooms to accommodate physical distancing.
Among churches that are reconvening, worshippers can expect other provisions as well.
For example, Promise Church will be doing touchless, or “self-serve” communion to avoid contact. Other provisions include offering plates not passed, but rather positioned in the back of the church – and electronic donations encouraged. And at least for now, no after-service coffee hour or doughnuts.
Also expect directions among churches for ways to enter and exit the building, ironically to avoid congregating.
“We know that people are eager to come back together and our people are yearning for the Sacrament,” said Fr. Mader, so he has been doing perhaps more visits than ever with smaller groups and families, also drive-in services.
“The past several weeks have been very challenging, but also a very exciting time to be in the ministry, Fr Mader said, noting he has had to “be more creative and work with people in different ways.”
Pastor Sullivan agrees, explaining that he has had to learn to work with technical teams and even has helped out with a puppet show at kids’ time in the service. For now, children sit with families; the church’s special children’s program has not resumed yet.
And the work could become even more challenging as faith leaders anticipate a backlog of memorial services and celebrations when in-person gatherings fully resume.
Oddly, while online services are less personal, Fr. Mader notes that he has seen more congregants at online morning Mass that he might see in person. And at one of the final services at Promise before the doors closed earlier this spring, Pastor Sullivan notes there were more online participants than there were in church. Both church leaders also note that they have been getting visitors to their online services that they don’t even recognize, whether it’s friends of parishioners, or maybe a visitor looking for an outlet.
“We have received wonderful feedback on our on line offerings and are planning to continue those offerings even as in-person gatherings resume,” adds Rev. Peterson.
“People are hungry,” Pastor Sullivan said. “They are looking for a place to worship.”
In the meantime, all churches are asking for prayers.
