by AL LOHMAN
A $3.7 million construction contract was awarded last week to GMH Asphalt Corporation to do the bulk of the city’s 2020 infrastructure improvement project. The Waconia City Council approved the award at its May 4 meeting.
GMH was the low bidder among three firms that bid on the project. The bid was about 12 percent lower than original estimates.
The project is a package of improvements, including: new street, storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water and sidewalk on the western portion of downtown at Main, Walnut, Third and Cherry streets; new watermain along Waconia Parkway North in the Sugarbush area; Sugarbush Park stormwater improvements; also some improvements on Okay Avenue north of Highway 5 and a few other miscellaneous projects.
The council also authorized almost $79,000 in city supplied services to support the project.
The work is expected to begin in June and be complete later this summer, with the bulk of the downtown work to be done in August before the Carver County Fair and the start of school, if those proceed in the face of the current COVID-29 pandemic.
In other city business, in its consent agenda, the council approved a developer’s agreement for the Shores of Lake Waconia east site development.
Plans for the residential subdivision were approved last August, with development proposed in two phases – a portion of property west of County Highway 92, plus a segment along Island View Road; and property east of Hwy. 92. In total the development consists of three different housing types and 87 single-family parcels. The developer’s agreement outlines city terms and conditions for development.
It was also announced at the city council meeting that the city compost collection site is re-opening this month after the program was temporarily suspended during the month of April due to the local emergency around the current health pandemic. Remaining collection dates for the month are May 23 and 28. The city won’t collect fees this month as it works on a collection plan to minimize physical interaction with employees during collection events.
