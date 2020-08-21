Carver County Relay for Life will be hosting its “virtual” Relay for Life event this Friday, Aug. 21, from 7-10 p.m. The virtual event can be viewed live or replayed later on its Relay for Life Carver County Facebook page.
Due to COVID-19, event organizers chose the virtual route as a way to keep everyone safe. Teams are encouraged to “Relay” their own way in their own neighborhoods and have been asked to post pictures of their events on the Facebook page so participants can still celebrate together even though they are physically apart.
This year, participants have been asked to submit their own “Survivor and Caregiver stories” that will be shared throughout the night.
“We would like to thank everyone for submitting their stories,” said Relay co-chair Connie Schwichtenberg. “While it was hard to get someone to commit to speaking their survivor story in person this year, we found many volunteers who were willing to share in writing”
During the luminaria ceremony, participants will hear from two Honorary Caregivers who lost two former cancer survivors this past year. Colleen Stanley, who is a teacher at Waconia High School and her sister Katie Archer of Apple Valley, lost both of their parents. Their mom, Sharon Archer, who survived brain cancer and breast cancer, and their dad, Kelley Archer, who had melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Everyone is encouraged to light luminaria bags, wherever you are, in memory of those lost and in honor of those who are still fighting cancer.
When asked, “Why do you Relay?”, below are a few responses from the event leadership team.
“I relay mainly for my mom, who lost her battle against kidney cancer in 2015. But I also relay for everyone who is fighting or who has fought cancer,” said co-chair Buffy Knopik. “I relay because at Relay for Life we are supporting the fight against all cancers, not just one type of cancer. Relay gives us the opportunity to talk about the lesser known cancers. So, I relay for my mom, Roni Schwalbe. I relay so that one day there will be a cure for all cancers.”
“Through the years, I have enjoyed all the people I’ve gotten to meet through Relay for Life and look forward to seeing them year after year,” co-chair Schwichtenberg said. “Cancer is something that as I was growing up, we just didn’t talk about much. Through Relay, I’ve learned that we need to talk about it more. Early detection and prevention are keys to having more survivors.”
Dianne Breyer, emcee for the evening and a past co-chair, had this to say: “Many years ago, an aunt of mine asked me to participate in a Relay for Life event. I said yes, not knowing what I was saying yes to. Walking on a track overnight with family and friends sounded like fun. And it was fun. But it was also more than that. It opened my eyes to the fact that everyone is touched by cancer. And relaying is a great way for communities to come together to share their stories, experiences and raise awareness. Cancer doesn’t discriminate, and it not only affects the lives of the people fighting cancer, but also their loved ones. We all have our own reasons for relaying, but in the end, we do it for the people we love.”
No matter what your reason to Relay is, event organizers hope you will join/view our virtual relay at some point and that you enjoy it. Here is the program of events for the night:
• 7 p.m. Opening ceremony
• 7:30 p.m. Survivor & Caregiver stories- sent in by participants, Mission Moments- American Cancer Society
• 8:30 p.m. Luminaria ceremony, Honorary Caregivers: Colleen Stanley and Katie Archer
• 9:20 p.m. Light your Luminaria bag(s) where you are and post pictures. Use thehashtag: #RFLcarvercounty or tag our Facebook page, Relay For Life or Carver County
• 10 p.m. Closing ceremonies
Remember to check out the website www.relayforlife.org/waconiamn to donate, check out the latest details, and see a list of our local sponsors.
Carver County Relay for Life would like to thank all of its sponsors and everyone who is signed up to participate in this event.
“Because of your continuous support, we can still continue to host Relay for Life in our community,” Schwichtenberg said. “We can’t wait to see all the pictures posted throughout the evening!”
