The 2020 Carver County Relay for Life virtual event was held on Friday, Aug. 21, via Facebook Live from the Mayer Community Center. Although this year’s event had a very different feel to it, they were still able to succeed in bringing together those who have been affected by cancer to celebrate the survivors, remember those who have passed, and continue the fight towards finding a cure. The theme of the event was “Stronger Together: We all fight together.” Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, participants were encouraged to stay home and relay their own way, either inviting family and friends to their homes for viewing parties or to walk together in their communities. Organizers chose to use Facebook as the videos stay posted and can be viewed whenever it is convenient for the viewer.
The emcee for the evening was Dianne Breyer of Waconia. Diane has been very active over the years with Relay, wearing many hats from participant, team captain, co-chair and emcee of events. Ava Hanna sang the National Anthem. Buffy Knopik and Connie Schwichtenberg, 2020 event co-chairs, shared stories sent in by survivors as well as their own. And Amy Sundberg, from the American Cancer Society shared Mission moments throughout the ceremonies. Honorary Caregiver speakers were Colleen Stanley and Katie Archer, who lost both their parents, Kelley Archer and Sharon Archer in the past year. Katie and Colleen took turns sharing the heart breaking story of how both of their parents battled cancer.
Organizers thanked local event sponsors: Aeration Industries, Old National Bank, Waconia Lions Club, Ridgeview Medical Center, Hometown Bank, St. Boni Lions Club, Melchert Hubert Sjodin, Good Times Liquors, Women of Waconia, Westonka Jaycees, Watertown Lions, and Sackett Waconia. We would also like to thank all our viewers, those who posted pictures, set out luminaria bags, and especially donated money to our cause. At this time, the event has raised over $15,787! There is still time to donate, as they will be accepting donations to this year’s relay until Sept. 30. You can donate online at www.relayforlife.org/waconiamn. Organizers do plan on being back to a normal, in-person relay next year, so please continue to follow them on Facebook and watch for future announcements as that planning will begin around January of next year. They are always looking for participants, teams, and Leadership Team members, so please feel free to join them next year!
