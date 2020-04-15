Governor Tim Walz has signed in a $6.2 million Disaster Relief Grant, which will be given through the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). Veterans will be able to apply for this grant if they have experienced an impact on their employment due to COVID-19. The Carver County Veterans Assistance Program (CVAP) will be helping veterans through the application process, and will continue to help veterans with other issues throughout the Stay at Home order.
“We’re still open,” said Dan Tengwall, County Veteran Services Officer. “There are also plenty of other offices that are able to help veterans during this time.”
Whether a veteran is experiencing a complete loss of employment or seeing a reduction, the grant is available to them to apply for. Tengwall and his coworkers have already helped several through the application process to get them.
While getting a grant is a great way to help someone feel a little more secure, there are other ways to get help, whether with a job or health concerns. Veterans who have experienced a lay off can apply for unemployment just like anyone else, but they also have a few unique options when it comes to finding a new job. CareerForce has a few employment counselors that specialize in working with veterans, for example.
“There’s a lot of hiring going on right now, and probably in areas built for this,” said Tengwall.
There are also other options, such as job clubs. The clubs aren’t currently meeting, but they are putting together ideas on how to operate remotely. Many employers are now doing interviews via Skype or Zoom as well as phone, which gives veterans plenty of options for finding employment.
As for healthcare concerns, the VA hospitals are all working hard to accommodate the needs of their patients. Veterans can speak with their health providers over phone to discuss their current options, and it’s important to note that everything is being done case-by-case. One phone option is V-Tel, which Tengwall described as a “secure Facetime”. This app, which does require users to register, allows for face-to-face contact with your health provider while being confidential.
“It can be for mental health, dietician, or just changing medications,” said Tengwall. “You can’t do everything on there, but there are a lot of things you can do.”
The VA hospital has been working hard to get people what they need as much as possible. For example, say a veteran has a physical issue, such as requiring physical therapy. The VA will work with that veteran to see what can be done at home and if anything has to be done in hospital. This is to keep patients quarantined as necessary while also still serving the people that need it. Tengwall emphasized that it’s best to first talk with a provider and seeing what options are available for what they need.
If someone is essential, such as an injury, surgery, or they are sick, of course they can come to the hospital. It’s still recommended that they call their provider first. The provider ultimately gets to decide whether or not something is essential, so it’s also important to keep them up to date on symptoms or issues as well. There’s a big difference in sharp pain versus soreness, so communicating with them is as important for them as it is for the patient.
Now, if a veteran has COVID-19 symptoms, that’s a slightly different story. Tengwall stated that they, like everything else, have to contact the county to start the testing process. During that process, though, veterans and their families are encouraged to mention that they are a patient as a VA medical center.
“What that does is that it pings our county to let them know that they’re working with a vet,” said Tengwall.
Physical health isn’t the only concern, either. Mental and emotional health are also something that everyone needs to take care of, veterans included. With all the general stress and personal anxieties, it’s no surprise that many are need of help.
“I can’t think of a better time for people to wade into that process,” said Tengwall. “It can be a battle buddy, or neighbor, or someone from the VA.”
V-Tel also has mental health options, though if a vet or their family already has a mental health professional, it’s recommended to contact them if they offer tele-health. Even if a vet or their family is new to trying mental health help, this is the time to reach out and see what needs to be done just to help. There’s also the option of needing to talk to someone right at that moment if a vet is in a crisis.
“If anyone is feeling like that, they need to pick up the phone and call,” said Tengwall. “They can call us. We aren’t really qualified to help them with this, but we can help them find someone who can help.”
Tengwall also encouraged friends and family of veterans to check in if they are worried about mental health.
To contact CVAP or Carver County Veterans Services, call 952-442-2323 or email vso@co.carver.mn.us to see what they can do. To see if you or your family qualify for the Disaster Relief Grant coming through the MDVA, visit minnesotaveteran.org to read through the qualifications and application process. All of these services apply to veterans, their families, or the widowed spouse of a veteran.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.