October is breast cancer awareness month. It’s also physical therapy month. Dr. Emily Kubat is connected to each through Inspire Life Physical Therapy.
The Waconia physical therapist specializes in breast cancer treatment and has just launched a mobile physical therapy business called Inspire Life to provide recovery help to cancer patients. She also provides treatment for lymphedema – swelling that can occur as a result of removal or damage to lymph nodes as a part of cancer treatment – as well as osteoporosis.
Patients seeking treatment don’t come to her for therapy, she goes to them.
Mobile physical therapy is a growing option to evaluate and treat physical conditions related to injury, disease, disability, or other health issue. In the past, patients in need of physical therapy would come to a hospital or clinic for appointments with the therapist. With mobile therapy, a therapist, typically employed by or contracted through a home health agency, visits the patient at his/her home or office to perform the therapy sessions. The setting provides personalized attention and avoids having to deal with multiple patients and other distractions that are typical in a clinical environment.
In addition to the attention and convenience, mobile PT services can be especially welcome in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kubat explains. Cancer patients’ immune systems may be compromised by surgery, radiation or chemo treatments and mobile physical therapy helps ensure patients can get one-on-one attention without coming to a clinic.
“I go to patients houses and do therapy there so they don’t have to go to yet another appointment or be exposed to any more germs with all of the craziness of the pandemic,” she said.
All breast cancer treatments can come with side effects, but pain and limited motion don’t have to define a cancer patient’s recovery, according to Kubat. Physical therapy can be an important additional component in cancer treatment.
“Patients first thought isn’t therapy right after surgery; it’s getting through the cancer and treatment” she said. “I’ve seen patients even afraid to move after surgery because of pain or motion limitations. But physical therapy can help with recovery from surgery, improve strength and motion, and decrease pain.”
A physical therapist, Kubat explains, can examine the area of surgery or radiation treatment including skin and tissues. The therapist can alert the doctor if there are any concerns, test strength and motion, answer questions, relieve anxiety and come up with a plan to help patients get back to “what they love to do.” That could be exercising, gardening, playing with children or grandchildren, return to work, or some other passion. Kubat takes pride that she even helped a competitive tennis player return to competition on the court.
Kubat has worked in several different states and in several different healthcare settings (hospital, outpatient clinic, and transitional care) when her husband was in the military. That includes a hospital system in California and MD Anderson Cancer Center in New Jersey.
He now is looking to work as a pilot in the private sector, and the couple has landed in Waconia, midway between their families in the Wilmar area and Oakdale on the east side of the Twin Cities metro area. And now Kubat is ready to take to the road with her massage table, therabands, pulley systems, and other strengthening and resistance devices.
She will generally provide physical therapy services within 30 minutes around the Waconia area. Telehealth options also are available. For more information or to schedule a free video consultation, phone 952-479-0212, email emily@inspirelifept.com, or go to the website: inspirelifept.com.
