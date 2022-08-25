A partnership between the Benton Lake Watershed Conservancy and the Carver County Extension Office has led to the installation of informational signs along the walking trail at the lake. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)
Do you want to see what’s been done to improve Benton Lake in Cologne over the past 15 years?
Take a walk around it.
The Benton Lake Watershed Conservancy (BLCW) recently partnered with Carver County Extension to create and install eight signs along the walking trail adjacent to Benton Lake. The signs highlight the history of BLWC and showcase the many fish, vegetation, birds and reptiles that share the lake.
The conservancy formed in 2007 to help clean the lake. The signs showcase those efforts and encourage visitors to enjoy the natural resource in the heart of Cologne. Also, what individuals can do to protect the lake.
Some of the actions that have been taken over the years to improve the lake include installation of an aeration system, a fish barrier and removal of carp, and ongoing monitoring. Also, the installation of a fishing pier and canoe landing.
