A Waconia School Board finance committee meeting Thursday night on the school district’s current operating debt turned into a rally for ISD 110 Superintendent Pat Devine, a critique of board members and an hour-long discussion about the superintendent’s contract status.
Some 80-100 teachers, staff and community members were at the meeting asking why Devine’s contract has not been renewed by the school board and saying he “is the one to lead the district through its current challenges.”
Contract discussions with Devine began in the fall, but were bumped from recent school board meeting agendas and Devine was asked to submit his resume and interview for his current job. Since then, he has applied for superintendent positions in two other districts and is a finalist for both.
“Clearly I have a skill set that can go places, but I’ve got a heart that bleeds purple,” a sometimes emotional Devine said to the school board at the meeting. “I love it here, but there is some deep soul searching that this group has to do for me to stay here.”
Look to next week’s Patriot for a full report on both the superintendent issue and school district’s current financial position.
