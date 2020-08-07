Public schools across Minnesota have their assignment for the upcoming school year. Make staff and student health their top priorities and do the best they can to keep kids in school buildings when classes resume this fall.
That direction finally came last Thursday from Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and Department of Health (MDH) leaders. Walz and his commissioners rolled out a plan that emphasizes returning to in-person classroom teaching but leaves it to districts to decide whether their school systems will start the year in buildings, online or some combination based on their local COVID-19 conditions.
“We have been anxiously awaiting what fall will look like,” School District 110 Superintendent Pat Devine said at a recent school board meeting. “The next two weeks will be go-time.”
Local school leaders are working out details around what the Governor’s announcement means for District 110. Leading up to last week’s decision, Waconia schools had been building the framework for one of three scenarios: in-person learning, distance learning, or a hybrid model.
The Governor’s guidelines on which learning model schools can offer in the 2020-2021 school year is based on the number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 population over 14 days in any county. Based on the COVID-19 case numbers in Carver County, the Waconia schools could proceed with a hybrid model.
“As the Carver County COVID-19 numbers fluctuate, our educational programming will need to be fluid and change as requested by MDE and MDH,” Devine wrote in an announcement last Friday to District 110 families.
If the current numbers stay consistent in August, Waconia Public Schools will start with the following educational model and modify as needed.
Elementary school
Grades K - 5 will have every day instruction in small groups called learning pods. A learning pod is a community of learners consisting of two classrooms of students split into three learning spaces. The learning pod instructional model utilizes all areas within the building giving all K-5 families the option for their children to attend school daily.
Students will stay within their learning pods during the school day. Instruction, support, and supervision for each learning pod will be delivered by two licensed elementary teachers and one educational assistant.
The model meets the requirements of both in-person and hybrid learning. It gets at the desire to have face-to-face interaction particularly among younger students, according to school leaders, and comes with safety precautions like social distancing built throughout.
Middle school and high school
Grades 6 - 12 will be on a hybrid instructional model, with alternate classroom and distance learning. One group of students will be in person on Monday and Thursday, another group will be in person on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday will be a day for students who need additional help, time for staff development and planning.
There will be a virtual connection with students on days they are not on campus so instruction will continue when students are at home.
Parents with students in all grades will have the option to opt out of in-person instruction altogether, and District 110 will provide a distance learning education for those students. School administrators say the distance learning component will be more enhanced and interactive than the emergency distance learning model that finished out the 2019-2020 school year.
“It’s going to be a first day of school unlike any we’ve seen,” Walz said last week as he unveiled what he described as his MN Safe Learning Plan that gives flexibility to school districts, based on health data.
The plan also creates complexities for local school districts with the start of the new school year just a few weeks away.
Some of the challenges and considerations school administrators have been worrying about since initial state back-to-school scenarios and guidance were introduced earlier this summer include: capacity restrictions, possible rotating student schedules and learning plans, transportation schedules, meal preparation and distribution, child care, special programs like music, and the many other activities that typically come with a new school year.
In regard to transportation, for example, with limited bus capacity due to social distancing requirements, District 110 already announced it will need to partner with families to drive their children, or carpool, to school.
Teachers, meanwhile, will have to worry about how they will handle split classrooms, simultaneously tending to the needs of students in the building and those at home on their laptops – also their own health and safety in coming in contact with students.
Along that line, building maintenance is another consideration in reopening, and the new school year will come with routine cleaning during the school day of all high traffic and common areas, and nightly deep cleaning of all facilities, according to Waconia Public Schools’ plan.
New safety protocols also are being implemented to keep students and staff safe, which include health screenings for all building occupants and mandatory masks for students and adults.
The state will fund masks for all school staff and students as well as at-home saliva tests for teachers and staff — including for private schools, which are not bound by the state’s guidance. Local private schools Trinity Lutheran and St. Joseph Catholic School already have announced plans to resume in-person learning later this month (see July 23, 2020 Waconia Patriot), and those plans have not changed, according to school administrators.
State experts will provide analytical guidance to districts during the school year to help superintendents decide if they need to tweak their plans.
During the summer, Devine has been meeting with other school superintendents who are in the same boat on how their plans could look, and another concern among school leaders is how they will pay for it all. A hybrid return to school model is sure to cost more.
Locally, that comes on a top of an operating debt the district is trying to erase. A levy decision on that is expected to come soon and voters will decide on it a few weeks after school resumes.
Meanwhile, the local district has distributed a survey to parents and staff to get their input in developing return to school details. School leaders will spend this week developing additional protocols and will share more detailed plans on Friday, Aug. 7.
Full details and updates are available on the COVID-19 information page on the Waconia School District website www.isd110.org.
