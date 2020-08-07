Waconia, MN (55387)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.