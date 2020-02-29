The Waconia wrestling team capped off a strong season in spectacular fashion, winning two individual state championships in the most dramatic of fashions.
“[I'm] speechless, it's just awesome,” coach Nick Hackman said. “[Max McEnelly] won in overtime - that's amazing to win that for a freshman. Then to have a kid that's beat us twice this year [in the heavyweight championship] - it's hard to beat someone three times. We were laughing before the match that this was going to happen, and it happened. Bennett [Weber] did an amazing job there, I'm ecstatic.”
Finding the words to say after a championship bout can often be tough. Wrestlers and coaches can be holding back tears of joy, the woes of disappointment after coming so close or just be completely overwhelmed by excitement to find the words to say. But for the Waconia wrestlers and coaches underneath the Xcel Energy stands Saturday night, it was laughter that was holding them back from being able to describe what just happened.
“I honestly can't describe it,” Bennett Weber said, surrounded by his fellow Wildcats smiling and laughing.
Weber entered Saturday night's championship bout as the underdog, a role that would win him a state championship. Facing an undefeated No. 1 ranked wrestler, who Weber described as bigger and stronger than him, Weber was also facing an opponent that had defeated him twice this season. His opponent got an early takedown in the first period and seemingly had a tough lead to comeback from, as he won 2-1 in the semifinal round and Weber had won 1-0. Points can be in short supply in the heavyweight bracket of the state tournament, so a 2-0 hole was big.
Weber's opponent had control for much of the first period and looked as if he had a chance to maybe get Weber on his back, when the Waconia senior struck a move that will live on in Waconia lore.
“It's a move that I haven't really done much this year,” Weber said. “Usually when I do it, coach Hackman shakes me off and he shook me off in the finals. I already got taken down, so I let it fly and he wasn't ready for it.”
Weber turned the tide in an instant and seconds later his opponent was on his back. In a matter of seconds, Weber went from on bottom to on top and pinned his opponent for a state championship, with little time for those watching to comprehend how fast the match turned.
“I'm not really sure,” Weber said when asked why the move worked. “A little bit of luck, a lot of blood sweat and tears these years and I don't know, a little bit of magic? Everything lined up.”
Though Weber is north of 100 wins in his career and was ranked No. 3 heading into the state tournament, the underdog label never really left the Wildcat. For years, Weber had to fight against the older heavyweights in the Waconia wrestling room, needing every trick in the book to gain an advantage.
“He used to do it when he got pushed around as a younger heavyweight against our upper-weight guys like Jake Hawkins and he's just gotten really good at it,” Hackman said. “He's truly only hit it once this year, maybe twice, and it's amazing when someone saves something for this moment, this time and it works.”
And even though Weber has been tearing through opponents throughout the year with a record of 46-3, on Saturday night he went back to his role as underdog to stun a 51-0 No. 1 ranked wrestler and the crowd at the Xcel Energy Center.
“I was getting my face driven into the mat - that kid is bigger and stronger than me in all fairness,” he said. “I felt it, I went for it, I flipped the switch and he wasn't ready for it . . . Ask anyone in the room, I've been practicing that move everyday. I've been doing it for 3 years now. It's habit.”
As odd as it sounds, Weber's teammate Max McEnelly was also an underdog Saturday night despite entering the championship bout with a 53-1 record. The freshman was also facing an undefeated No. 1 ranked wrestler, one who had not lost in 2 years. The defending state champion, 2 years older than McEnelly, entered 41-0 after going undefeated last season.
McEnelly's matches are often over in a flash as the 170-pounder unleashes a flurry of takedowns to win by technical fall or pin early, rarely going the full 6 minutes. But that doesn't mean McEnelly can't go the distance when needed, a point he proved in an overtime win.
“He got tired and I thrive in the later periods,” he said. “I got a good gas tank. I can go whenever I need to go. I just got to my shots and finished.”
There was little separating the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked wrestlers in Class AAA, both earning only one escape point in regulation, sending the match to sudden victory after a 1-1 tie. McEnelly had showed athletic ability beyond his years to reach overtime in a state championship as a freshman, but it was the mental maturity beyond his years that delivered him the state title.
Thirty seconds into the 1 minute overtime period, McEnelly seemingly had the winning takedown as he drove his opponent to the mat. The officials conferred and determined he did not get control and reset the wrestlers. His dream of a state championship could have been decided in that moment on a close call, but rather than argue or get upset, McEnelly got right back to business.
“For a freshman, that says leaps and bounds about his maturity level,” Hackman said. “He truly can fight through whatever moment and he doesn't really think about it, just says, 'I alright, I gotta go, I can't let that matter, it's over and I go onto the next thing.'”
McEnelly did exactly that, and seconds after the restart, McEnelly lifted his opponent off the ground and took him down to earn the 3-1 sudden victory and a state championship.
“The refs made a bad call, it's fine,” he said. “I got to my shot again and got the W.”
The freshman did focus on what the officials may have gotten wrong, but rather on what he did right on the near takedown.
“I knew the double was there,” he said. “I knew he couldn't stop my double. Once I got to his legs, I was going to seal it.”
The championship for McEnelly came a year after he missed the state tournament all together. After qualifying as a seventh grader, McEnelly was on the outside looking in after his eighth grade year saw him finish one spot shy of state. He turned that disappointment into a 54-1 record and a state championship.
“I definitely had a chip on my shoulder to get to the state tournament, get to the finals and win it,” McEnelly said. “This is what I've worked for all year. It's amazing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.