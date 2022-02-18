At times Friday night, it seemed like all hope for was lost for the Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics team in their quest for a second consecutive Class A Championship, and there were tears shed along the way. The Royals faced an uphill battle all night, trailing by two points midway through the championship meet, and the thought of first place slid out of their minds as they figured holding on to second place was all they could do. But the Royals pieced together a gritty performance that ended in tears of joy as they repeated as state champions, edging out Mankato West 145.750 to 145.600.
The Royals got a boost by switching Ella Blinkhorn from early on in floor exercise to the last spot, and she delivered at a crucial time in the meet to keep the spirits up. Reagan Kelley and Anna Mielke then delivered back to back stunners on the uneven bars to send the Royals into a frenzied celebration, even though they did not know at the time the two scores north of 9.6 were the exclamation point on their championship win.
