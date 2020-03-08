A Carver County resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The case is considered presumptive, until verified by the Centers for Disease Control, but state health officials consider the presumptive results actionable.
The department made the announcement on Sunday evening, noting that the patient was likely exposed to the virus while traveling in Europe in late February. The state health department states that the patient developed symptoms on March 2, and sought health care on March 7. At that point, samples were collected and sent to the state laboratory for testing. Those test results came back positive on March 8, according to the health department.
Officials note that the patient is in isolation at home and is recovering. State and county officials are working with health care professionals to identify and notify anyone who may have come into contact with the patient. Officials will then ask those individuals to quarantine themselves for 14 days and then will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.
“While our public health workers are busy tracking down potentially exposed people and evaluating potential cases, the rest of us must do our part,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. “First and foremost that means staying home when you are sick. It also means covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently, and avoiding touching your face throughout the day.”
MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said her team is working with the CDC and Carver County Public Health on the case and contact investigation, according to the state health department.
More information about coronavirus can be found on MDH’s Coronavirus website. MDH has set up a public hotline that will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday. The hotline number is 651-201-3920.
