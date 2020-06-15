A St. Bonifacius man is dead following a crash in Wright County, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wright County deputies responded at 6:28 p.m. on June 13, to a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at the Co. Rd. 17 and 110th St. SE intersection in Franklin Township. Upon arrival, deputies found the operator of the motorcycle – later identified as William Scott II, 51, of St. Bonifacius. Scott was transported to Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where he later died.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies maintain that a Chevrolet Blazer, driven by 52-year-old Keith Kokesch of Watertown, pulled into the intersection and was struck by the motorcycle driven by Scott, who was traveling southbound on Co. Rd. 17. Kokesch was not injured in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

