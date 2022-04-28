The Waconia boys golf team is off to a great start despite rolling out a very young roster, finishing second and third in their first two meets while recording a hole-in-one.
“Having four of my top seven golfers in ninth grade or under, we are inexperienced but so far so good,” said coach Don Skerik.
While the Wildcats have been limited due to weather, when they first got on the course Mother Nature was still less than cooperative when the ‘Cats competed in a conference meet at Bluff Creek last Wednesday.
“The weather was terrible but we made a commitment to not whine about the weather and not let it control us,” said Skerik.
Waconia finished third out of the nine teams and were only three shots out of first. Adam Thomas played amazing in the rain and fired a sizzling 78, Grant Oscarson scored an 80, Drew Vacek and Riley Baisch 81, Karsen Herman 87 and Jadan Ford 89.
On Thursday Waconia went to Becker and played in a 20 team invitation, finishing second. The highlight of the day was seventh grader Karsen Herman getting a hole in one on a 200 yard par 3.
“Karsen was pretty excited and to be only a seventh grader, that was cool,” said Skerik.
Drew Vacek and Riley Baisch led the way with 81’s, Karsen Herman 82, Grant Oscarson 83, Evan Marsden 88 and Adam Thomas 91.
“Overall an awesome start to the year,” said Skerik. “We just want to keep grinding on our short game, keep positive, and try to get a little better each day.”
