by James Stitt
The Waconia wrestling team traveled to Mankato Saturday for the Mankato East Cougar Tournament, where they finished in first place, ahead of two of the best teams in the state. The top three teams nearly doubled the points of the fourth place team, as the No. 3 ranked team in Class AAA, Waconia, finished in first place with 204.5 points, No.1A Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa took second with 200 points and No. 6AA Watertown-Mayer was third with 183.5, with the fourth place team scoring 108.
Elevating the ‘Cats to the win were five first-place finishers. Maverick Mueller won the 120 pound bracket with two wins by fall and a 6-5 decision; Lincoln Vick (126) won by fall, a 20-4 technical fall and then won the championship match 4-2 over the No. 2 ranked wrestler in Class A; Bradee Dwinell (145) won by a 10-0 major decision and a 16-1 technical fall to take first place; Alex Riley (182) won twice by fall to earn first place; Max McEnelly (195) won by a 22-6 technical fall and a by fall to finish in first.
Josh Wagener (152) and Gage Mueller (170) both made the championship match and took second place – Wagener won by fall and a 9-0 major decision, Mueller won twice by fall.
Levi Mueller placed third with three wins, winning by fall, a 9-0 major decision and a 7-1 decision.
Issac Bonick (132) placed fourth, as did Andrew Torres (160), who won by an 8-4 decision and a forfeit.
Three Wildcats placed fifth – Wesley Hammarsten (106) won by fall, Gavin Willis (160) won twice by fall and Anders Rodning (220) won by fall.
MNGWL Individual State
The Wildcats sent six wrestlers to the ninth grade and under state tournament with five placing and one earning first place.
Carter Katherman (106) went a perfect 4-0 at the state tourney with two wins by major decision and two by decision to take first place. Katherman won 11-3, 16-4, 5-0 and 8-3 to earn the top spot.
Cooper Jahnke (160) placed second with three wins, winning by fall, then by 4-3 and 5-4 decisions.
Gabriel Witschorik (100) took fourth place with a 4-3 win by decision and an 8-2 decision.
Wil Goldschmidt (138) placed sixth with three wins, winning by 8-5 and 7-2 decisions, then a 14-6 major decision.
Aiden Meuwissen (126) placed eighth with wins of 7-2 and 6-0.
As a team, the Wildcats finished in fourth place behind STMA in first, Holdingford in second and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in third.
Waconia 74 Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6
The Wildcats won yet another conference dual, this time defeating the Red Knights.
Five Wildcats won by fall, all earning first period pins – Gabriel Witschorik (106), Aiden Meuwissen (126), Bradee Dwinell (145), Gage Mueller (182), Gabe Kamann (285).
Lincoln Vick (126) won by a 16-1 technical fall and Gavin Willis (170) won by an 804 decision.
Six Wildcats won by forfeit – Maverick Mueller (120), Levi Mueller (138), Josh Wagener (152), Andrew Torres (160), Alex Riley (195), Max McEnelly (220).
Rankings
In the latest Class AAA rankings, the Wildcats are ranked No. 3, behind No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville and No. 2 Stillwater Area, ahead of No. 4 Shakopee and No. 5 Anoka. Seven Wildcats are ranked in the top 10 – No. 7 120 Maverick Mueller, No. 3 126 Lincoln Vick, No. 10 145 Bradee Dwinell, No. 9 152 Josh Wagener, No. 6 170 Gage Mueller, No. 3 Alex Riley, No. 1 195 Max McEnelly.
