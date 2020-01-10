This past weekend the Royal Wrestlers competed in the Foley Invitational, taking fifth while sending three wrestlers on to the finals.
“We had a solid day on Varsity winning 16 matches and losing 14, and every wrestler winning a least one match in a very tough tournament,” coach Kurt Becker. “I like how the team battled and got better as the day went on.”
Austin Gabbert continued to dominate this season, moving to a 12-0 record while winning the 126 pound division. The No. 5 ranked wrestler won twice by major decision (14-5 and 12-0) and once by technical fall (16-0).
Jonah Hamberger (106) and Ashton Congdon also made the finals, taking second place in their divisions. Hamberger won 6-2 and 5-2, while Congdon’s pair of wins both came by fall.
Tanner Burmeister won a pair of matches to place third, winning 19-0 and 7-2 at 160.
Bryce Burkett (120) and Jackson Drahos (195) both placed fourth, Jonah Blakstad (152) placed fifth, Tanner Hilten (113) and Hunter Stein (170) both placed sixth and Colin Sullivan (145) placed eighth.
In the JV portion of the tourney, the Royals dominated, going 22-8 on the day. Eli Hamberger, Aaron Olson, Aaron Bury, Ben Baumann, Steven Duske, Patrick Duske, Jaden Palmer and Jason Fenske all went undefeated on the day.
This coming week, the Royals travel to Zimmerman on Jan. 9 to take on Foley, Zimmerman and Rockford. Jan. 10, Watertown-Mayer hosts the 3rd annual Joe Traen Memorial duals, Alumni night, Take-down Cancer and ALS night, battling Annandale-Maple Lake and Mound Westonka.
