The Waconia wrestling team battled at the Leopold Haglund Invitational Feb. 11, taking second place with eight wrestlers reaching the championship match.
Lincoln Vick (126 pounds) and Max McEnelly (220) both won their weight bracket, as Vick took first place with a 15-0 technical fall and an 11-3 major decision, while McEnelly won twice by fall and once by a 31-6 technical fall.
Six Wildcats earned second place finishes on Friday - Carter Katherman (106) won by fall and an 18-1 technical fall; Wil Goldschmidt (138) won by fall and a 12-1 major decision; Bradee Dwinell (145) won twice by fall; Andrew Torres (152) earned three major decision wins (15-3, 10-2, 11-3); Gage Mueller (170) won by fall and a 7-3 decision; Alex Riley (182) won by fall.
A trio of Wildcats took fourth place as Maverick Mueller (120) won by a 10-0 major decision, Anders Rodning (195) won twice by fall and Gabe Kamann (285) won by a 4-1 decision.
Gavin Willis (160) took fifth win a win by fall and a 5-4 decision, Gabriel Witschorik (113) won by fall and a 6-3 decision to take sixth, Cooper Jahnke (170) earned a seventh place finish with a 6-4 win and an 18-3 technical fall.
In the latest rankings, the Wildcats are ranked No. 4 with eight ranked wrestlers – Carter Katherman No. 8 106, Maverick Mueller No. 7 120, Lincoln Vick No. 3 126, Bradee Dwinell No. 10 145, Josh Wagener No. 10 152, Gage Mueller No. 7 170, Alex Riley No. 2 182, Max McEnelly No. 1 195.
