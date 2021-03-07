The Royal Wrestlers had a good week going 4-0 this past week. On Thursday they went to Glencoe to take on Glencoe-Silver Lake-Lester Prairie and Sibley East. The Royals defeated GSL-LP 55-10 and Sibley East 43-19.

Against GSL-LP, Eli Hamberger (106) and Bryce Burkett (145) each won by fall, while four Royals won by decision – Dylan Sylte (113) won 10-4, Aaron Bury (120) won 10-7, Austin Gabbert (138) won 6-0, Steven Duske (152) won 4-0 and Jackson Drahos (182) won 6-2. Ashton Congdon (195) won by a 14-4 major decision and four Royals won by forfeit – Jonah Hamberger (126), Aaron Olson (132), Hunter Stein (220) and Jason Fenske (285).

Against Sibley East, Bury and Stein both won by fall, while four Royals won by major decision – Sylte (9-0), Burkett (12-4), Drahos (12-0) and Congdon (11-2). Jaden Palmer (138) won 6-3, Duske won 9-6, Jonah Blakstad (160) won 13-11 and Tanner Burmeister (170) won by forfeit.

On Friday the Royals traveled to Chaska to take on Chaska-Chanhassen and Fridley. The Royals defeated Fridley 66-5 and Chaska-Chanhassen 55-9.

Against Fridley, five Royals won by fall – Duske, Burkett, Blakstad, Drahos and Congdon. Eli Hamberger won by a 15-0 technical fall, while four Royals won by major decision – Sylte (9-0), Gabbert (15-2), Palmer (13-3) and Burmeister (12-4). Jonah Hamberger won by a 4-2 decision, while Fenske and Bury both won by forfeit.

Against the Stormhawks, four Royals won by fall – Jonah Hamberger, Burmeister, Drahos and Stein. Palmer won by an 11-3 major decision and five Royals won by decision – Eli Hamberger (4-0), Bury (8-2), Burkett (5-1), Duske (7-5) and Blakstad (1-0). Gabbert and Congdon both won by forfeit.

Going 4-0 on the week were Aaron Bury at 120, Bryce Burkett at 145, Jackson Drahos at 182 and Ashton Congdon at 195. Going 3-0 were Jaden Palmer at 138, and Steven Duske at 152. Eighth grader Bryce Burkett won his 50th career match by beating the No. 5 ranked wrestler in AAA.

