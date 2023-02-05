The Waconia wrestling team traveled to Mankato on Saturday for the Mankato East Cougar Tournament, where the Wildcats placed second with three champions – Maverick Mueller, Max McEnelly and Alex Riley. The ‘Cats also competed in the MNGWL Region 3 Qualifier, where they placed first above New Prague with four champions – Beckett Marsh, Blake Miller, Sawyer Nemitz and Vincent Halliday.
Mankato tournament
113 pounds - Preston Graf placed sixth
120 - Carter Katherman placed fifth
126 - Maverick Mueller placed first with two wins by fall and an 8-0 major decision
132 - Lincoln Vick placed second with a win by fall and a 19-3 technical fall
145 - Bradee Dwinell placed sixth with a win by fall
152 - Alex Torres placed second with a 18-3 technical fall and a 5-1 decision.
160 - Wil Goldschmidt placed fourth with a win by fall and a 13-5 major decision
170 - Andrew Torres placed third with a 12-0 major decision, a 5-1 decision and a win by fall
182 - Cooper Jahnke placed fourth with a 9-3 decision and a win by fall
195 - Jackson Green placed fourth with a win by forfeit
195 - Max McEnelly placed first with two wins by fal and a 25-10 technical fall
220 - Jack Dalbec placed sixth
220 - Alex Riley placed first with a 22-6 technical fall and a 16-10 decision
MNGWL Region 3 Qualifier
88 - Beckett Marsh placed first with a win by fall, a 7-2 decision, a 9-3 decision and a 12-2 major decision
94 - Ian Olson placed second with a 12-3 major decision and a 6-3 decision
106 - Wesley Hammarsten placed fourth with a 4-0 decision, a 2-0 decision and a 15-0 technical fall
113 - Cooper Koosmann had a 19-4 technical fall
120 - Mason Reiner placed fifth with three wins by fall and a 1-0 decision
126 - Blake Miller placed first with a win by fall, a 4-0 decision, a 10-6 decision and a 2-1 decision
132 - Cooper Gammell placed sixth with a 14-5 major decision and a 4-0 decision
145 - Jonathan Kopp placed second with a 9-1 major decision and an 8-0 major decision
152 - Matt Butler placed fifth with a 2-0 decision and a win by fall
160 - Tyler Xiong placed fourth with a win by fall
170 - Sawyer Nemitz placed first with a win by fall, a 6-1 decision and a 2-0 decision
285 - Vincent Halliday placed first with two wins by fall and a 3-0 decision
