The Waconia wrestling team traveled to Mankato on Saturday for the Mankato East Cougar Tournament, where the Wildcats placed second with three champions – Maverick Mueller, Max McEnelly and Alex Riley. The ‘Cats also competed in the MNGWL Region 3 Qualifier, where they placed first above New Prague with four champions – Beckett Marsh, Blake Miller, Sawyer Nemitz and Vincent Halliday.

Mankato tournament

