The Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics team kicked off the season at the Jackie Mann Invite Dec. 7, taking sixth place with a team score of 134.6.
Anna Mielke led the Royals with an all-around score of 35.800, to put her in sixth place among all gymnasts. The sophomore scored a 9.4 on the vault, a 9.150 on the floor exercise, a 9.1 on the balance beam and an 8.15 on the uneven bars.
Anja Gilbert and Ella Blinkhorn also competed in all four events with all-around scores of 33.55 and 31.1. Gilbert scored a 9.15 on vault, 9.05 on floor, 7.85 on beam and 7.5 on bars. Blinkhorn scored 9.0 on floor, 8.5 on vault, 7.25 on beam and 6.35 on bars.
Maris Heun scored 8.75 on floor, 8.6 on vault and 7.5 on beam.
Payton Hecksel scored 8.75 on floor, 8.6 on vault and 6.5 on bars.
Maggie McCabe scored 8.7 on beam and 7.65 on bars.
The Royals return to action Dec. 19 when hosting Delano, then head to Dassel-Cokato Jan. 7 before a pair of home meets Jan. 9 and Jan. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.