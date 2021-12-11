Waconia went into the locker room Tuesday night tied 2-2 with Mankato West after one period of play, with both teams tallying 13 shots in the first 17 minutes. The Wildcats came out of the locker room a completely different team, erupting for five goals in the second period, outshooting the Scarlets 25-12 over the final two periods to run away with a 9-2 win.
“Regrouping helped us a lot,” said Annika Mielke. “Once we came into the locker room and came together as a group, we got out there, started communicating more and played together as a team.”
Waconia continued to put up big numbers on offense with nine goals, moving their season total to 28 over the first five games. Maya Lindstrom scored four goals, tallying a hat trick over a 10 minute span in the second period to move to a team-high of 10 goals on the season, while Mielke added two to move to eight scores on the year.
“It’s really exciting,” Lindstrom said of the team’s high-scoring start. “Especially as a senior, it’s really fun for me to be able to put the puck in the net.”
Kendra Borland, Sophia Braverman and Isabella Wozniak also scored in the game, with assists coming from Mia Kelley (2), Mielke. Avery Heyer, Wozniak and Braverman. Abigail Elvebak had 23 saves in net for her third win this year.
With a few years under their belt as a program, the Wildcats are reaping the benefits of experience, added with a shot of energy from the highest number of players on the roster (allowing them to have a junior varsity team for the first time).
“We’ve got our whole team foundation down and we’re really helping the younger girls come together with what we already built, rather than everyone starting new,” said Lindstrom. “We’re really coming together as a team. And with a lot more players, it keeps us energized throughout the game.”
Not only has Waconia jumped out to a 3-1-1 record to start the year, they are feeling the excitement grow around the program off the ice as well.
“At youth night, getting everybody - small organizations and events like that are really helping us grow our program for the future and not just now,” said Mielke. “We just need to keep the streak going because then I feel like we will keep our momentum going throughout the season and hopefully get us to state at the end.”
And after a year of no tournaments and limited interactions, the Wildcats are able to grow as a team with the result showing on the ice.
“Last year it felt a little bit boring, we weren’t really able to bond as a team,” Lindstrom said. “It was just a lot of practice, then game. This year we’re able to have a lot more events to really come together.”
New Prague, Hutchinson
The Wildcats dropped a pair of games to end the week when taking on New Prague and Hutchinson, falling 6-0 to the Trojans and 5-2 to the Tigers.
Kelley and Mielke provided the scoring against Hutchinson, each tallying a goal and assist, while Borland had an assist as well. Elvebak had 74 saves over the two game stretch for Waconia, including 44 against New Prague.
