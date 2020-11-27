At the start of the season, the murmurs of a cursed home field from for the Waconia football team persisted when the Wildcats lost their home opener. But since then, the ‘Cats’ home has become a point of strength, with Waconia winning their last three home games.
“It feels really great,” Brady Weinberger said about winning at home. “Everyone said this field was cursed. It’s not cursed, it’s just this group of guys getting together each week getting the job done.”
Since their win over Bloomington Jefferson Oct. 23, Waconia defeated Holy Angels Nov. 11 and New Prague Nov. 17 to build a winning streak at home.
“I couldn’t be more happy,” said coach Corey Shea. “We’ve got a couple of things rolling right now. We love the field, love our fans, love the Waconia family and we’re excited to get some wins on our home field.”
Helping Waconia win at home is their swarming defense, which has allowed only one touchdown in each of the three home victories.
“[It is] their ability to tackle, their ability to recognize,” said Shea. “Our coaching staff does a great job, puts them in a great position to succeed and those guys go out and execute. They know how to tackle, they know their assignment, they’re coached up well and they love playing together.”
That defense allows their offense to wear on the opposing defense, as Waconia has tallied atleast 200 yards rushing in each game of the home streak.
“We have a great running back in the backfield, the best in the state,” Weinberger said about Max McEnelly. “Our mentality is to get him 5 yards and he’ll do the rest himself. Up front we do our best, we do everything for him and he shows every week.”
In the 27-7 win over New Prague last week, McEnelly tallied 136 yards and three touchdowns, but the offense did not look to be at it’s best to start the game. In what has been the case several times this year, Waconia got off to a slow start before getting the ball moving in the second half. McEnelly’s 80 yard rushing touchdown was the only score for the ‘Cats in the first half before the tripled their effort in the second.
“For about four of our seven games this year, defenses come out in completely different defense than what we’ve seen on film, so we’ve had to adjust,” said Shea. “They came out in an even front tonight, which we didn’t prepare for all week. We had to make a few adjustments . . . and whenever you’ve got Max back there, he can hit a home run anytime he touches the ball, so we’re lucky to have him on our side.”
In their three home wins, Waconia has scored more touchdowns in the second half than in the first, scoring seven in the final 24 minutes compared to only four in the first half. Adjustments help, but so does the physicality of the Wildcats.
“We just wear on them,” said Sam McEnelly. “We’re more aggressive than them. We may not be as big as them, but we’ve got the mental aspect of it. We’re just more aggressive and wear them down, just pound the ball.”
The combination of tough defense and hard-nose running helps Waconia build separation in the second half to pull away with the wins. Waconia gave up a big play in the first half against New Prague before shutting out the Trojans in the second half to earn the playoff victory.
“The defense played great, lights out all night,” said Shea. “There were a couple big plays in the first half, we got those cleaned up at halftime and the defense just came out and dominated the second, gave us great field position and we were able to punch it in.”
Max and Sam McEnelly led the team with 17 combined tackles in the win, while Alexander Riley had five and Aaron Hayes had five and four respectively.
“We’re just sticking to the basics and hitting hard,” said Sam McEnelly. “Our motto is, ‘Fly around,’ and that’s whar we’re doing. We just want to fly around and have fun.”
The pass defense also stepped up with three interceptions, one each from Karson Dobmeier, Jackson Lange and Parker Dustin.
Waconia 7
Chanhassen 34
After winning the first round of the Section 2AAAAA Tournament, the No. 4 seeded Wildcats traveled to No. 1 Chanhassen, where there season came to an end in a 34-7 loss.
Max McEnelly had 78 yards and the lone touchdown Friday night.
The swarming defense of Waconia had Wildcats with multiple tackles – Max McEnelly (6), Riley (6), Sam McEnelly (5), Bram Fitzsimmonds (5), Dobmeier (5), Benjamin Christians (4), Owen Amrhein (4), Hayes (3), Sean Johnson (2) and Erik Haugland (2).
