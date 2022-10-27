The Waconia football team cruised to victory in the first round of the Section 2AAAAA Tournament, defeating Mankato East 63-0 Oct. 25.
Max McEnelly and Alex Riley combined for seven rushing touchdowns in 21 attempts (one score for every three carries), while the defense and special teams got in on the scoring as well. The Wildcat defense got a strip sack that led to an 84 yard fumble recovery touchdown by Anders Rodning to end the first half, his second defensive score this year, then Mitchel Rieckhoff returned the second half opening kickoff for 81 yards and a touchdown to put the 'Cats up 41-0. McEnelly then continued to show his versatility by scoring in yet another way, intercepting a pass for a 39 yard score. An Austin Randall pass to Tanner Schmidt gave Waconia its ninth and final score on the evening. Carson Mattson was 9/9 on extra point attempts in the win.
McEnelly needed only 12 carries to accrue 110 yards (9.2 average) and three touchdowns, while Riley scored twice with 64 yards on the ground. Tyler Ess had six carries for 34 yards, Landon Martinson had three for 17 and Randall broke free for a 53 yard run.
Randall completed four of five passing attempts for 32 yards and a score. Mason Bach caught two passes for 25 yards, Isaac Oscarson had one for 4 and Schmidt had a 3 yard touchdown catch.
Tate McDonald had his eighth interception of the year, once again putting him in first place in the state, while Jack Dalbec, Brayden Kaczmarek and Cooper Jahnke lead the defense with seven, six and five tackles respectively.
With the win, the No. 3 seeded Wildcats move on to the semifinal round, where they face a rematch with No. 2 Chanhassen. The two sides went to double overtime in the regular season and will square off in Chanhassen Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m.
