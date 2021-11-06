The Waconia football team entered the Section 2AAAAA Tournament as the lowest seed (No. 6) after ending the regular season with a 3-5 record. Yet the Wildcats did not go into the playoffs feeling like the bottom seed, as they played well despite a brutal schedule.
“We didn’t have a week where we could take a breath,” said coach Corey Shea. “It was top notch competition and we were in every single game for the most part and had chances every single game except for one. We knew we were battle tested. We knew we were going up against some of the best in the state. Even though we were the six seed, we were pretty confident going into the playoffs.”
Waconia had five losses, but four of them were by one score. The lone lopsided loss was against Chanhassen Oct. 8, when the ‘Cats lost 27-0. The Wildcats had their chance to avenge that outlier of a game when traveling to the No. 3 seeded Storm Oct. 26.
An early fourth quarter score by Chanhassen had Waconia down 12-0 with 10 minutes remaining, but the ‘Cats were coming off two games that were decided at the final second, so they knew there was plenty of time for a comeback. The Wildcats also had the biggest weapon on the field.
“Confidence hasn’t been an issue this year, we know we we’re a good team when we play well,” said Shea. “It was just a few mistakes here and there a lot of these games. Our guys were confident. When we were down 12-0, no one was hanging their head. We knew the biggest ace in the hole we have is Max [McEnelly]. Everyone knows he can break one at any time. I know he’s just one guy, but the whole team really kind of draws off of him and his confidence. He makes us confident, so it’s a huge boost.”
Waconia responded to Chanhassen’s scoring drive with one of their own, with McEnelly running the ball for more than 50 yards and scoring on a 10 yard run that drew the ‘Cats within one score. The Waconia defense then forced a punt and turned the ball over to the offense at their own 10 yard line with 4 minutes remaining.
While that was plenty of time for the offense to drive down for the winning score, the ‘Cats used almost none of it, with McEnelly breaking off an 83 yard touchdown run on the third play of the drive. A successful two point conversion by McEnelly put the ‘Cats up 15-12 with 2 minutes left in regulation.
McEnelly usually gets the ball from the Waconia quarterback to start his carries, but his next run came from the hands of the opposing quarterback. McEnelly intercepted a Chanhassen pass and ran it back 31 yards to set up a touchdown run by Alex Riley that clinched the 22-12 win. Waconia went from down 12-0 to up 22-12 in just 5 minutes of gameplay to silence the Storm.
“The turn was our line started to click a little bit better, we started to get some first downs, we put a drive together and it was really just that first touchdown and everybody was all back in,” said Shea. “Then we forced a punt and Max breaks that 83 yarder and all of a sudden we’re leading. Then he gets that pick. It all really happened in the blink of an eye that fourth quarter. All of that happening in a few minutes. It was an awesome game to be a part of.”
With McEnelly’s 172 yard, two touchdown performance, the Wildcats put together their fifth consecutive game of more than 100 yards.
“The offense is really catered around the run game,” said Shea. “The offensive line has done an outstanding job. We had a lot of new starters this year and they continued to get better and better. We started a little slow in the run game early on, then we got better, we put a lot of yards these last three or four weeks against good teams.”
In his junior season, McEnelly eclipsed 1,500 yards on 243 attempts, averaging 6.2 yards per carry and 150 yards a game while scoring 16 touchdowns, all while opposing defenses know he is the guy they need to stop at all costs.
“Max has had a monster year for us,” Shea said. “He’s a special player. The guys up front know guys are gunning for him and they’ve got to protect him.”
Waconia’s final six games saw them eclipse 100 yards each time out, with three games around 300 yards. Not only did the line open up space for McEnelly, but Alex Riley joined the rushing attack with almost 300 yards rushing and two games of nearly 100 yards, finishing the season averaging 5.2 yards per carry and four touchdowns.
“Alex is an outstanding player,” said Shea. “The energy he brings to the defense, the energy he brings when he’s on offense is just incredible. He’s a guy that just has a motor that won’t quit. He’s hyped up at all times. He’s fast, he’s a hard hitter and he makes our team better on both sides of the ball and every special teams he’s on. He’s just a pure football player that everyone likes to be around.”
The comeback win felt big for the program after back-to-back heartbreaking losses at the buzzer.
“It was huge for the team,” said Shea. “In the previous two weeks and even earlier in the season, we lost a game with a game with just seconds left in the fourth quarter. To be able to come back in the fourth quarter and beat a tougher team was really good for our guys. We all knew we were a play away here, a play away there from a different season. To see it in action in a playoff game against a big rival was great. It was a real big morale boost for the guys.”
Waconia 0 Chaska 17
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, their first round victory meant a meeting with the No. 2 seed and No. 4 ranked Chaska Hawks. While Waconia played well, they came up short of a win.
“Missed opportunities is the big thing,” said Shea. “We were getting first downs, our passing game was OK - that hasn’t been our strong suit with a sophomore quarterback, but he played a great game. He did a real nice job.”
Austin Randall completed nine passes for 80 yards and nearly gave the Wildcats a huge boost heading into halftime, but the touchdown throw was called incomplete sending Waconia into the half down 10-0. And while Waconia tagged on 150 yards rushing, they could not complete a second consecutive comeback.
“Getting that touchdown at the end of the first half would have been huge, but the official said he was bobbling the ball,” said Shea. “That would have been big, it would have been 10-7 at half and given us some momentum. But the defense played really well. That’s one of the top teams in the state for a reason. They’re undefeated for a reason. They’re really good, they’re humongous up front. Our defense did a really nice job forcing three and outs, forcing punts and we were able to move the ball. It just wasn’t enough. They are an excellent team. They didn’t make any mistakes.”
