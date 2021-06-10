The Waconia softball team entered the Section 2AAA Tournament as underdogs, earning the No. 6 seed with a 6-14 record. But the Wildcats put together a stellar performance to defeat a 15-win team and put a scare in the No. 2 ranked team in Class AAA.
“We showed up today,” said CeCe Butor.
The Wildcats started the postseason tourney with an opponent that had defeated them before. No. 3 seeded St. Peter won the regular season matchup 5-2 and looked to win the playoff opener after getting out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Waconia responded in a big way.
In the second inning, Megan Meyer singled, Lauren Larsen doubled and Butor walked to load the bases. Lindsey Braun then stepped up to the plate, hitting her first varsity home run – a grand slam.
“It was really unexpected,” said Braun. “That felt really good, especially for my first one. A grand slam is the best outcome that could happen.”
The grand slam gave Waconia a 4-2 lead and a huge momentum boost, that not only carried them to a 7-3 victory, but a competitive game with the No. 2 ranked team in Class AAA later that evening.
“Because it was the first runs we scored in the game, it created the energy for the rest of the game and probably even this game,” Braun said after their battle with Mankato East.
Waconia padded the lead in the fifth, as Ellana Keaveny and Nicole Weinberger hit back-to-back singles to score on back-to-back doubles from Heather Grengs and Olivia Heyer. Braun and Sophia Kuntz then singled later in the game, with Keaveny batting in the seventh run of the game.
With Kaylee Barrieau on the mound, striking out 11 while allowing only four hits, the seven runs were more than enough to give Waconia the upset victory. Barrieau credited the early grand slam for the win.
“It was amazing,” she said. “Without that, I don’t know how close the game would have been. It set the tone.”
Braun led the team with two hits and four RBIs. Grengs and Heyer each had two hits and one RBI. Keaveny had one and one, while Weinberger, Meyer and Larsen each had one hit.
In the second game Thursday, the Wildcats moved on to face the No. 2 seed Mankato East, a team also ranked No. 2. While Waconia lost 5-2, they gave the title contenders a scare with a close game.
“I thought we did really well,” said Larsen. “You can’t win them all, but we did play really well this game and Kaylee pitched great.”
Barrieau kept the ‘Cats close by scattering five hits over six innings with just two earned runs. Waconia also kept pace in hits, tallying seven to Mankato’s eight. And while Waconia got two hits from Grengs, and three hits between Weinberger, Meyer and Braun, they were unable to get on the scoreboard before Larsen stunned the Cougars. In the fifth, Larsen stepped up to the plate and belted the ball to deep centerfield for her first career varsity home run. Then in the seventh, she did it again, this time sending the ball over the left field fence.
“[It was] unexpected, especially after hitting the first - then hitting the second right after, thats scary,” Larsen said. “I’m just in shock. The first time I was like, ‘What?’ And then the second time I was like, ‘How did I do that?’”
The pair of home runs had Waconia within striking distance and the bench louder than ever, while the heavy favorites from Mankato East were quite. While Waconia did not complete the comeback, the No. 6 seed hung in with one of the best teams in the state.
“We did really good,” said Braun. “We gave it our all even though we didn’t win the game.”
Aiding Waconia’s strong performance was nearly perfect defense. Not only did they have just one error in the two games, they had plenty of highlight plays, such as an impressive stretch at first by Heyer to get the out and Butor catching a fly ball that had her crashing into the centerfield fence.
“Today was probably our best defensive day we’ve had all season,” said Braun.
The strong day one performance gave the Wildcats the confidence that they could hang with anyone.
“We know our potential,” said Butor. “So we’re going to push ourselves.”
Day two
After their strong performance day one, the Wildcats were ready to deliver another upset.
“If we come back like we did [Thursday], I think we can go far,” Larsen said.
And while Waconia got off to a slow start, their belief had them erase a 5-0 deficit to defeat the No. 5 seed.
After New Ulm jumped ahead 5-0 in the second inning, Waconia climbed back into the game with three runs in the next inning. Kuntz walked and Keaveny singled, then Weinberger drove them both in with a double. Grengs then drew the ‘Cats within two runs with an RBI single.
Waconia then took the lead in the fifth with another three-run inning. Braun hit a solo home run, then Kuntz singled and stole second to score on a Keaveny double. Weinberger then plated what proved to be the winning run on a single to give Waconia the 6-5 lead that would hold.
Outside of the one big inning for New Ulm, Barrieau held them in check, allowing just two hits the other six innings with seven strikeouts. Barrieau earned the win in seven innings with just three earned runs.
Keaveny had three hits and one RBI and Weinberger had two hits with three RBIs. Grengs and Braun had one RBI and one hit Each, while Kuntz and Meyer each had one hit.
While Waconia’s season would come to an end later in the day, once again they hung with a team boasting a much better record, falling 4-2 to a 17-win Worthington team.
Waconia out-hit their opponent 6-5, with Barrieau again delivering a stron performance on the mound in six innings of work. Kuntz, Meyer, Larsen and Elli Ess each had a hit, but it was two solo home runs from Grengs that delivered the two home runs to keep the ‘Cats in contention.
