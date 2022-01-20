The Waconia wrestling team churned out two more wins when hosting Chaska-Chanhassen and Willmar Thursday night, edging out the No. 7 ranked Cardinals by three before blowing past the Stormhawks with a 61-15 win.
“We did good, some of our numbers have been down, but we’re going to recover and we’re always looking for ways to get better,” said Carter Katherman.
Katherman (113 pounds) was one of numerous Wildcats going 2/2 on the night, winning with an 11-3 major decision against Chaska-Chanhassen after a 9-5 decision win over a Willmar opponent. Also winning both matches Thursday night was Maverick Mueller (120), Lincoln Vick (126), Alex Torres (138), Josh Wagener (160), Gage Mueller (170), Alex Riley (182) and Max McEnelly (195).
No. 3 ranked Waconia was able to hold off No. 7 ranked Willmar in a 34-31 victory, thanks to depth across the board. Katherman, Maverick Mueller and Vick got three early wins, and paired with a win from Alex Torres, Waconia was in control early. A 9-5 win from Katherman was followed by an 11-5 win by Maverick Mueller, a 9-1 major decision from Vick and a 9-2 decision by Alex Torres. And while the Cardinals were able to get a few points back, the Wildcats turned it over to the their horses in the upper weights with Josh Wagener winning by a 13-6 decision, then first period pins by Gage Mueller and Riley leading to a forfeit to McEnelly as Waconia sealed the win.
“We have that family aspect,” said Katherman. “We cheer each other on from the bench, we’re always there for each other when we lose and that’s Waconia. It’s a wonderful thing.”
Waconia’s second dual of the night was decided much earlier, as the Wildcats won 11 of the 13 matches. Maverick Mueller, Vick, Wagener and Riley each won by fall, while Wesley Hammarsten (106), Bradee Dwinell (152), McEnelley and Anders Rodning (220) each won by forfeit. Gage Mueller won by a 16-1 technical fall, Katherman won by an 11-3 major decision, as did Alex Torres.
Rankings
In the Jan. 13 Class AAA rankings, the Wildcats are ranked No. 3 and have seven ranked wrestlers – 120 pounds, No. 4 Maverick Mueller; 126, No. 3 Lincoln Vick; 138, No. 9 Alex Torres; 160, No. 9 Josh Wagener; 170, No. 5 Gage Mueller; 182, No. 3 Alex Riley; 195, No. 1 Max McEnelly.
