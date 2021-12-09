After a year with almost no fans, the Waconia City Ice Arena was jam packed with fans Thursday night as the Waconia boys hockey team took on Windom, cheering on the Wildcats as they delivered an 8-1 win.
“It’s great, you can tell the excitement from all the fans here, all the people cheering,” said Colton Rieck. “The energy and the environment is what we all missed. It’s great to be back.”
Waconia scored 4 minutes into the game and never trailed, jumping out to a 3-0 lead after the first period before scoring five more goals in the second.
“It was a great team effort from everybody,” said Brett Siddons. “From top to bottom, just a great effort from everybody.”
Siddons scored tallied a hat trick midway through the second period after Rieck scored a pair of goals to start the game. Zach Sorenson, Cole Machtemes and Aaron Hayes also scored in the win. Assists came from Hayes, Sorenson, Siddons, Gavin Brink, Drew Vacek, Tyson Wiese, Luc Nessa, Chase Mielke and Aiden Atkinson.
In addition to the return of fans, the Wildcats are energized by a new coaching staff led by head coach Anthony Reynolds.
“They’ve stepped in this year changing up the atmosphere,” said Rieck.
In Waconia’s two wins, they scored 17 goals while allowing just two goals and limiting the opposition to 28 shots compared to their 101.
“We play fast, physical hockey,” said Siddons. “We’re outworking everybody. We’re locking down the defensive end and we’ve got solid goaltending in the back.”
With Thursday’s win, Waconia moved to 2-1 on the year, though they could have been 3-0. In the season opening loss, the Wildcats outshot their opponent by more than double and controlled the game from start to finish, but found themselves on the wrong side of a 4-3 result.
“We did lose our first game to Pine City, but we outplayed them, they know it, we know it,” said Rieck. “We’re on a two game win streak right now, we’re going to keep that rolling.”
Waconia hopes to keep the energy and momentum from the hot start, hoping the fans continue to turn out like they did Thursday night.
“Just a big shout out to everyone who showed up today,” said Siddons. “Hopefully they do it every single time and the boys will keep it rolling.”
Waconia 2
Cambridge-Isanti 3
The Wildcats did their best to climb out of a 2-0 hole when traveling to Cambridge-Isanti Saturday, but fell one goal shy of the comeback attempt.
Siddons responded quickly after Cambridge-Isanti opened up a 2-0 lead, scoring a goal 60 seconds after the second goal, but Cambridge-Isanti got another goal later in the second to jump back to a two goal lead. Atkinson found the back of the net in the third period when assisted by Ryan Molinari and Mielke, but that was as close as the Wildcat would get.
For the fourth consecutive game, Waconia outshot the opposition, this time 33-21, but the Wildcats fell to 2-2 on the season.
