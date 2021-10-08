The Waconia football team got great production from all three phases of the game Friday night, with the offense grinding out over 300 yards rushing, the defense holding their opponent to just three points and the special teams unit blocking a punt for a score in the 34-3 win over Bloomington Jefferson.
The special teams unit got the scoring underway when Josh Wagener blocked a punt and Koen Balmer returned it 34 yards for the score, then Max McEnelly scored his first of three touchdowns to send the ‘Cats into halftime up 13-3. McEnelly then scored on a pair of long runs (26 and 30 yards) in the second quarter to put the game away.
The defense held the Jaguars to just 28 yards rushing on 21 attempts (1.3 yards per carry) and gave up 142 yards passing, but that was on 28 attempts, an average of 5 yards per throw.
The swarming defense of the Wildcats had 19 players accounting for 61 tackles – McEnelly (9), Aaron Hayes (6), Alex Riley (6), Jorge Toledo (6), Gage Mueller (6), Kalvin Larson (4), Aidan Chambundabongse (3), Sam Koppi (3), Brayden Kaczmarek (2), Marshall Kilian (2), Anders Rodning (2), Blake Simonson (1), Owen Amrhein (1), Zach Sorenson (1), Colby Brueggemeier (1), Jack Dalbec (1), Gavin Willis (1) and Drake Wambeke (1). Amrhein also had two interceptions for Waconia.
McEnelly rushed for 225 yards on 32 carries (7 yards per carry) to eclipse 700 yards rushing in five games. Gage Mueller had 41 yards on two carries and Austin Randall had 30 yards on two carries. Riley ran for 20 yards on four carries and Cameron Walke ran four times for 17 yards.
Young completed six passes – two to Amrhein for 5 yards, one to Wambeke for 13 yards, one to Mitchel Rieckhoff for 10 yards, one to Simonson for 3 yards and one to McEnelly for 2 yards.
The Wildcats return home to host 3-2 Chanhassen Oct. 8 for Homecoming.
