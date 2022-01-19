The Waconia boys swimming and diving team got a big win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s Jan. 6 to keep them in good position in the Metro West Conference standings, defeating the Red Knights 93-77. Waconia won all three relays and all but two individual events while leading wire to wire.
“This win puts us in the running for a top two team finish in the conference standings,” said coach Jeff Hackler. “St Louis Park is the current leader (and most likely will stay that way). We currently sit in second and it will most likely come down to Waconia and Orono for the second place finish. Our last dual meet of the year is at Orono, so that will determine a second or third place finish. It’s been a great start to our first season in the Metro West conference.”
Waconia swept the relays, starting with a win in the 200 yard medley relay, as the team of Alex Kearney, Jack Hackler, Samuel Sinclair and Nathan Sannito posted a winning time of 1 minute, 46.76 seconds. Then in the 200 freestyle relay, Jack Hackler, Matthew Krogman, Nolan Elg and Sannito won with a time of 1:37.55. The 400 freestyle relay team of Krogman, Elg, Sinclair and Kearney capped off the meet with a first place time of 3:32.88.
“Our relays are all getting better as the season progresses, which is comforting and nice to see,” said coach Jeff Hackler.
Sinclair and Jack Hackler went 1-2 in the 200 individual medley, with Sinclair touching the wall first (2:06.96) and Hackler just behind him (2:12.03). Sinclair went on to win the 100 butterfly (54.79) and Hackler won the 100 breaststroke (1:03.97).
Waconia also got individual wins in the 50 freestyle by Elg (23.73), the 500 freestyle by Krogman (5:13.01) and the 100 backstroke by Kearney (59.65).
The Wildcats have a busy schedule this week with a non-conference dual meet at Shakopee on Jan. 11, a conference dual with Bloomington Kennedy on Jan. 13 and the Section 2AA True Team Section Championships on Jan. 15.
