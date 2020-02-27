The Waconia wrestling team is going to be well-represented at the Class AAA State Wrestling Tournament. In addition to qualifying for the team tournament, the Wildcats are sending eight wrestlers on to the individual tournament after a strong showing at the Section 6AAA Tournament Feb. 22.
“Eight guys - that’s a lot,” said Josh Wagener. “That’s all the hard work that we’ve done down in the room, all the sweat and blood we’ve all put into it - all of our team. All the help we’ve had from our teammates is great. We couldn’t have done it without them.”
The eight qualifiers are Alex Torres (106 pound division), Riese White (120), Josh Wagener (132), Alex Riley (138), Gage Mueller (152), Max McEnelly (170), Sam McEnelly (220) and Bennett Weber (285).
White got a chance at redemption on Saturday for the ‘Cats after falling just one win shy of a state berth last season. He didn’t let his last chance to qualify for state go, winning his bracket outright with a win by fall, a 16-0 technical fall and a 6-3 win in the championship match.
“It feels pretty good compared to last year, when I lost my true second match,” the senior said. “It feels a lot better to win the section this year.”
White is joined by fellow senior Weber, who is looking to take home a championship in the heavyweight division. Weber, entering the tourney ranked No. 3, has been dominant down the stretch with more than a dozen consecutive pins including three on Saturday (44 seconds, 36 seconds, 82 seconds).
“It’s great for the confidence, but at the end of the day, it’s beating the good guys that matters,” Weber said. “Those 20 second pins don’t get you any better.”
Max McEnelly is also looking to take the top spot at state, entering the tourney ranked No. 2, and is the only freshmen to be ranked in the top 10 of his division. Like Weber, Max McEnelly also breezed through sections to place first, pinning his two opponents in 46 and 56 seconds.
“There are some matches that are easy - you walk out there and pin them,” he said. “Yeah it’s nice because you’ll get your record up there, but you want to face the good guys to see where you’re at in the state.”
Max McEnelly is one of three freshmen representing Waconia at the individual tournament, as Torres and Riley are also a part of the youth movement for the ‘Cats.
Torres won his bracket with a win by fall and a 17-2 technical fall. The 106-pounder has eclipsed 30 wins this season and is heading to state very early in his career.
“It’s amazing, I never thought I would get to this moment, I started just couple years ago,” he said.
Riley has also moved past 30 wins this season and placed second in his bracket with a win by fall and a 10-0 major decision.
“It’s all the hard work,” he said. “Everything is paying off, it’s a good feeling.”
Mueller and Wagener, both sophomores, makes it five underclassmen heading to state for Waconia.
“It shows we’ve got confidence,” said Mueller.
Mueller won the 152 bracket with two pins and a 5-3 decision over a No. 10 ranked wrestler. Wagener also picke up a pair of pins on the way to a second-place finish.
It’s just a good feeling to go to state,” Wagener said.
Sam McEnelly heads to state as a junior, and played the role of steady veteran after taking second place with a 20-7 major decision.
“It feels good, but the work isn’t done,” he said. “We need to do it at state.”
The state wrestling tournament is at the Xcel Energy Center Feb. 27-29 and starts with the team tournament Feb. 27. The Wildcats take on No. 3 Stillwater Area at 9 a.m., with the winner wrestling at 1 p.m. and the loser wrestling at 11 a.m., with either match being against No. 2 St. Michael-Albertville or Bemidji. The championship is at 7 p.m., the third-place match and consolation matches are at 5 p.m.
The individual tournament starts at 9 a.m. Feb. 28 and 9 a.m. Feb. 29.
This tournament marks Waconia’s first time competing in Class AAA.
“It’s a big deal to represent Waconia,” said Max McEnelly. “It’s awesome to go out there and compete.”
“It’s awesome to do it in a bigger class too,” added Weber.
Section results
Every Waconia wrestler competing Saturday earned atleast one win and every Wildcats placed at the section meet.
“Its been a great day, we wrestled pretty darn good,” Mueller said.
The strong showing comes after the injury bug did it’s best to slow down the Waconia season, only to improve their depth.
“We have a lot of wrestle-offs every week,” Weber said. “Everybody is always pushing the guy ahead of them and it really makes everyone better and shows in the postseason.”
Ryan Dvorak (160) and Bram Fitzsimonds (195) both placed third for Waconia. Dvorak won twice by fall and once by and 8-4 decision, while Fitzsimonds also won twice by fall and once by a 6-3 decision.
Bradee Dwinell (126) placed fourth, but only by the slimmest of margins. Dwinell went 2-2 on the day with a 16-0 technical fall win and a pin, while his only losses were both by one point. Gavin Willis also placed fourth, winning twice by fall in the 145 bracket.
Andrew Torres (113) and Feliz Allyn (182) both placed fifth. Torres won by fall, while Allyn won by fall and a 12-8 decision.
“Everyone wrestled great,” said Max McEnelly. “The guys that didn’t make it also wrestled great. It was just a great day.”
