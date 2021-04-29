The Waconia baseball team broke out of an early season lull in impressive fashion, belting out 44 runs in three wins.
“We’re getting good contact,” said Jorge Toledo.
After scoring just three runs in their first two games, the Wildcats made up for lost time when taking on Holy Family, scoring 19 runners in a 19-9 win.
Waconia scored five runs in the first inning, then got steady scoring throughout, putting runs on the board in six of the seven innings. After Holy Family continued to hang around, down by just two after five innings, the ‘Cats exploded for eight runs in the final two innings to win the game by 10.
Tate Wischnack led the team with three hits, while Riley Ohm, Diego Ramirez and Erik Haugland each had two. Also earning hits were Karson Dobmeier, Andrew Schwob, Koen Balmer, Gavin Vos, Owen Amrhein, Max McDonough and Toledo. Ohm and Ramirez each had three RBIs to lead the team, while Dobmeier, Schwob, Toledo, Wischnack and Caedmon Gilmore had one each. Wischnack tallied two doubles, Vos had one and Ohm had a double and a triple.
In addition to their power at the plate, the Wildcats showed off speed on the bases, as Dobmeier stole three bases, Haugland stole two, Balmer and Amrhein each had one.
Easton Fleck earned the win in four innings, striking out four while limiting the Fire to three hits and two runs.
When the ‘Cats returned to the field 2 days later, the day off did little to slow down the Wildcats, as Waconia put up seven runs in the first inning before pulling away with a 17-4 win.
“I thought we played well,” said Haugland. “We hit well, didn’t have many errors, maybe one error, but other than that, good defense, good offense and a grand slam from [Toledo].”
Toledo belted out a grand slam in the first inning to quickly put any hopes of a Jordan win away.
“I just went with the flow and let it fly,” he said. “I thought it was gone right away.”
And for the second game in a row, the Wildcats outscored their opponent by 10, putting Jordan away in five innings to move Waconia to a 2-2 record.
“The first few games we struggled staying up, motivated, but now we’re hopefully on a good streak,” said Haugland.
Waconia continued to roll on Friday to win their third straight game, dispatching Hutchinson in an 8-5 win. The Wildcats earned a 5-1 lead through six innings, and added three runs in the seventh inning to hold off a late rally from the Tigers.
Dobmeier, Ramirez and Sam Koppi each had two hits in the win, while Toledo added one more. Dobmeier, Toledo and Koppi each had two RBIs, while Ramirez had one.
Balmer held the Tigers to just four runs in six innings to earn the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.