The Waconia football team is a far cry from where they were week one, quickly putting a 35-14 season opening loss behind them with four wins in a row.
“We’ve come quite a ways,” said coach Corey Shea. “We needed that week one. We learned who we are and where we need to improve. We’ve tried to make steps in those directions and improve, but the whole season is a learning process and we don’t feel we’re at where we can be. We want to keep earning victories, we want to keep earning a spot in the playoffs.”
While the Waconia squad running out onto the field now is miles ahead of where they were week one, the loss to Robbinsdale Armstrong does not look as bad retrospect. It was a one score game going into the fourth quarter and Armstrong has yet to lose this year (5-0 record and ranked No. 6).
But back to the Wildcats where they are now. Waconia has won four in a row and Thursday night’s 53-6 win over Bloomington Jefferson was the third consecutive game that saw the ‘Cats eclipse 300 yards rushing. The run game reached new heights when Alex Riley returned to the lineup in week three, but the Wildcats have been pretty good on the ground for a while, thanks in part to their big guys up front.
“They’re incredible,” Shea said of the offensive line. “They’re so close, they’re all really good friends and they’re in sync together as a group. They come off the ball really hard, that was the toughest thing we had to overcome is the passiveness. But they don’t have it. They come off the ball hard and they give our guys a chance.”
The line has worked together for years and are led by all-district tackle Gabe Kamann, a 6 foot, 4 inch athlete that towers over opponents. The Waconia offensive line has helped pave the way for dominant running performances in each game, with the lowest game total being 182 yards on the ground.
“We’ve got great chemistry,” Kamann said of the offensive line. “I’ve been playing with these guys for years, so it’s awesome. Great chemistry and we’ve got a great bond together.”
In two of their wins, the Wildcats score multiple rushing touchdowns in the second half to turn what were close games into lopsided wins. The big guys up front just wear down the opposition as the game goes on.
“It’s really just having that mentality that we’re going to kick the guys butt in front of us,” Kamann said. “We’re just really going to come off the ball as hard as we can and that’s all it is.”
And of course the guys with ball behind them aren’t too bad either. Max McEnelly is on pace for another 1,000+ yard season and Alex Riley has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in each of his three appearances this year.
“We’ve got great running backs,” said Kamann.
McEnelly is in the top 10 for carries, yards and touchdowns among all running backs in the state this year, all while sharing the ball with Riley these last three games. The duo has tallied more than 1,300 yards rushing with an average carry of 7.3 yards to go along with 18 touchdowns. It used to be a sigh of relief for opposing defenses when McEnelly did not get the ball, but with Riley in the lineup, there’s a good chance McEnelly is lead blocking. And that goes both ways, as Riley will also be lead blocker for McEnelly, leaving the defense in peril either way.
“Max is special, he’d be the top fullback in the state if he wanted to be, he could be one of the top running backs in the state if he wants to be, he could be the best linebacker in the state if he wants to be, we’ve got him taking snaps at quarterback about the half the time and if he puts his mind to it, he could do anything he wants to, hes a monster out there blocking on the edge and when the ball is in his hands too,” Shea said. “There’s no bigger fan of Max than Alex and there’s no bigger fan of Alex than Max. When one of them makes a play, the first one there is the other. Alex and Max, they’re a special pair.”
And if it was not enough dealing with the Waconia run game, the Wildcats defense is starting to put the hurt on the opposition, limiting their last four opponents to just 10 points per game. In the win over the Jaguars, the defense was overwhelming, leading to a strip sack, scoop and score all by Anders Rodning, then two interceptions by Tate McDonald (McDonald’s five interceptions on the year have him tied for first in the state).
“Turnovers were great,” Shea said. “We score a touchdown on defense which was awesome. We’re taking it away, we’re tackling at the line of scrimmage. Through the first three quarters we gave up maybe one first down, I’d have to go back and check, but our defense was phenomenal tonight. Just swarming as a group and gang tackling. It was fun to watch.”
Stats
Waconia ran for 367 yards in the win with an average carry of 9 yards. McEnelly ran for 162 yards on 17 attempts (9.5) with four touchdowns, Riley ran for 108 on 13 carries (8.3) with two touchdowns, Austin Randall ran three times for 35 yards (11.7), Tyler Ess ran three times for 34 yards (11.3), Levi Mueller ran four times for 23 yards (5.8) and Mitchel Rieckhoff had one carry for 5 yards.
Randall completed three passes for 50 yards an a score, finding Riechkhoff once for a 33 yard score and Rodning once for a 17 yard completion.
McEnelly and Jack Dalbec each had five tackles, Jerome Schlinger and Brayden Kaczmarek each had four, Riley and Cooper Jahnke each had three.
