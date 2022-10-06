The Waconia football team is a far cry from where they were week one, quickly putting a 35-14 season opening loss behind them with four wins in a row.

“We’ve come quite a ways,” said coach Corey Shea. “We needed that week one. We learned who we are and where we need to improve. We’ve tried to make steps in those directions and improve, but the whole season is a learning process and we don’t feel we’re at where we can be. We want to keep earning victories, we want to keep earning a spot in the playoffs.”

