The Waconia baseball team kicked off last week with a win, defeating Hopkins 11-1 in five innings April 26. Tate Wischnack and Riley Ohm did much of the damage for the ‘Cats, each tallying three hits and scoring two runs, while Ohm had three RBIs and Wischnack had one. Owen Amrhein, Sam Koppi, Jorge Toledo and Tanner Micke each had a hit in the win as well.
Koppi and Toledo drove in two runs each, while Gavin Vos and Reed Klatt each had one RBI. Micke scored two runs, while Amrhein, Vos, Koppi and Caedmon Gillmore each scored one run. Waconia also drew seven walks in the win – Klatt (3), Vos (2), Amrhein and Gillmore.
Koen Ballmer earned the win in five innings with one earned run, allowing just five hits.
Waconia struggled to find the same offense the following day, tallying just three hits in a loss to Chaska, but was in the game to the end thanks to a stout defensive effort. Easton Fleck scattered eight hits over six innings with just one earned run, which was scored in the sixth inning.
Amrhein, Wischnack and Gillmore each had a hit, while Klatt drew two walks.
In the third game in as many days, Waconia tallied a few more hits but lost 8-1 to Centennial despite a close margin in hits (6-9). The Cougars managed to string their hits together and took advantage of eight walks, scoring seven runs in two innings.
Amrhein had two hits, while Wischnack, Toledo, Andrew Schwob and Austin Randall each had one. Vos, Schwob and Randall each drew one walk, while Schwob scored the lone run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.